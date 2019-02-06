Fact check: Trump says border fencing made El Paso safer

"The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of violent crime — one of the highest in the country, and considered one of our nation's most dangerous cities," Trump claimed in his address, according to the advance transcript. “Now, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of our safest cities.”

In fact, El Paso's crime rate had been dropping for years when construction on border fence began in 2008. However, the crime rate actually rose during construction and in the year after completion of a fence, according to an analysis of FBI crime data by the El Paso Times.

The city's Democratic sheriff, Richard Wiles, disputed Trump's characterization as "falsehoods" used to :justidy the building of a 2,000 mile wall."

“The facts are clear. While it is true that El Paso is one of the safest cities in the nation, it has never been '...considered one of our nation's most dangerous cities,' Wiles said in a statement provided to NBC News. "And, El Paso was a safe city long before any wall was built. President Trump continues to give a false narrative about a great city that truly represents what this great nation is all about."