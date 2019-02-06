Fact check: Trump says drug prices have declined in 2018

"Already, as a result of my administration's efforts, in 2018 drug prices experienced their single largest decline in 46 years," Trump said on Tuesday.

The president first said drug prices would start dropping in May, but an Associated Press investigation of drug prices in the first half of 2018 found that overall prices were still on the rise. Over the first seven months of 2018, the AP found that there were 96 price hikes for every price cut.

There were fewer price increases from January through July 2018 than during comparable time frames in years past, but companies still hiked prices significantly more than they cut them. At the end of May, the president announced that drug companies would be voluntarily slashing prices within two weeks. In the two months after that, there were 395 price increases and 24 decreases.

In an interview with the AP at the time, Health Secretary Alex Azar said that it would be awhile before drug prices actually fall. He credited the complexity of the medicine market and incentives for drugmakers to boost prices in order to boost profits.