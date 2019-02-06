Fact check: Trump says the state of the southern border is 'lawless,' threatening the security of all Americans

Trump plans to announce a bold new initiative in his State of the Union speech: end all new HIV infections in the U.S. by 2030.

The move raised eyebrows among critics given Trump’s track record on HIV and LGBT-related issues. The Human Rights Campaign on Monday said Trump "simply cannot achieve this goal" given the administration's past actions.

Six months into his presidency, six members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS resigned in protest because the administration "has no strategy to address the on-going HIV/AIDS epidemic." In its 2018 budget plan, the administration proposed nearly a billion in cuts to programs that address HIV/AIDS — even the Centers for Disease Control said at the time the cuts would result in "fewer HIV tests" being paid for using federal dollars.

Additionally, Trump has yet to appoint an AIDS czar, making him the first president without one since President Bill Clinton created the position in 1993. Trump has also not appointed someone to lead the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, and the office's informational page on the White House website has been removed.

HIV/AIDS advocates have also said that dismantling Obamacare — a signature goal of the administration — will have a detrimental impact on Americans, especially LGBT and lower-income people, living with HIV/AIDS.

However, Trump's plan to cut new infections is not unusual. President Barack Obama had the same goal and said that an "AIDS-free generation is within reach." The World Health Organization in December noted a similar goal of ending new infections by 2030 in countries around the world.

Trump's administration recently swore in two new co-chairs of its HIV/AIDS council, which plans to hold its first meeting in March.