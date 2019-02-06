Fact check: Trump says Venezuela's collapse is a result of 'socialist policies'

Since the swearing-in of President Nicolás Maduro — whom much of the international community has called illegitimate — many conservative critics have blamed the country’s “21st century socialism” for the recent unrest and protests. Trump on Tuesday night said that Maduro's "socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair."

But it's a more complicated picture than just the s-word. Corruption of Venezuelan leaders and the country’s near-complete dependence on oil are also important components of the country’s downfall. After Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, became president in 1999, he worked to use oil revenues from the then-booming industry to fund national programs. But when oil prices began to collapse in 2014, shortly after Chávez died and Maduro took over, the country lacked funds for those programs. U.S. sanctions on the oil industry, a result of charges of corruption and human rights abuses by Venezuelan leaders, have been another blow to the economy. Francisco Toro, a Venezuelan journalist and an official with the Latin American business organization Group of 50, wrote in a Washington Post opinion article last year that “all Venezuela demonstrates is that if you leave implementation to the very worst, most anti-intellectual, callous, authoritarian and criminal people in society, socialism can have genuinely horrendous consequences.” Toro and others have pointed out that other countries with leftist or socialist-leaning governments — like Denmark or Sweden — have not experienced similar unrest.