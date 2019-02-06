Fact check: Trump says 'we have more women serving in Congress than at any time before'

Trump earned big applause for this line: "We have more women serving in Congress than at any time before."

He's correct, but it’s also true that those women are overwhelmingly Democrats. In fact, the share of Republican women in the House has gone down since the last Congress.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, of the 127 female voting members of the House and Senate in the chamber tonight, 106 are Democrats and just 21 are Republicans.

In fact, in the House, the share of Republican women actually decreased from last Congress to this one. Last Congress, there were 23 Republican women serving in the House as voting members. That’s down to just 13 this Congress.

The overall breakdown of female voting members is:

House: 89 Democrats, 13 Republicans

Senate: 17 Democrats, 8 Republicans