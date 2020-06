Fact check: Trump touts job gains as 'tribute to equality.' Black, Asian unemployment went up. Touting surprising job gains in May’s jobs report, President Donald Trump said the jobs report was “a tremendous tribute to equality.” “This is a great tribute, what we’re announcing today, is a tremendous tribute to equality — we’re bringing our jobs back,” he told reporters on Friday. This is not an accurate interpretation. White Americans saw much better numbers than minorities. White unemployment dropped nearly two points to 12.4 percent in May, while Hispanic unemployment fell 1.2 percent, from 18.9 to 17.6 percent. Black unemployment ticked up from 16.7 percent in April to 16.8 percent in May. Asian unemployment ticked up half a point from 14.5 percent to 15 percent. Share this -







Duncan Hunter allowed to report to prison later because of coronavirus Former U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, convicted of misusing campaign funds, has been granted a delay in when he must surrender to start serving his 11-month sentence. U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan in an order filed Thursday said that Hunter must surrender to a federal prison on or before Jan. 4. Online federal court records show the previous surrender date was set for May 29. Prosecutors and Hunter's attorney said that the delay was appropriate "due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the unknown impacts the disease will have in the coming months." Hunter, 43, pleaded guilty in December to a corruption charge after prosecutors said he and his wife "converted and stole" more than a quarter-million dollars in campaign funds for their own use over several years. Read the full story here. Share this -







Seattle to close 20 miles of streets permanently Seattle is getting at least 20 linear miles of new open space after Mayor Jenny A. Durkan announced Thursday that streets closed to allow people to get some exercise amid stay-at-home orders will be permanently shut down. "People have more ways to get out safely and get out and walk and bike," she said at a news conference. The blocks are part of of the city's Stay Healthy Streets program, announced April 17. The closed streets are intended for pedestrians, bicyclists and people engaging in exercise while practicing social distancing. Read the full story here. Share this -







U.N. chief calls for end to virus hate speech UNITED NATIONS — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the coronavirus pandemic keeps unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering.” The U.N. chief said Friday that “anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.” Guterres said migrants and refugees “have been vilified as a source of the virus — and then denied access to medical treatment.” “With older persons among the most vulnerable, contemptible memes have emerged suggesting they are also the most expendable,” he said. “And journalists, whistleblowers, health professionals, aid workers and human rights defenders are being targeted simply for doing their jobs.” Guterres appealed “for an all-out effort to end hate speech globally.” The secretary-general called on political leaders to show solidarity with all people, on educational institutions to focus on “digital literacy” at a time when “extremists are seeking to prey on captive and potentially despairing audiences.” Share this -







U.S. says illegal crossings down at Mexico border WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say fewer illegal immigrants are trying to enter the country from Mexico amid new enforcement rules imposed in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan says agents are encountering about half the number of migrants along the southwest border than in the month before President Donald Trump authorized the rapid expulsion of migrants under a March 21 public health order. Total encounters in April were about 16,700. The public health order was initially renewed for 30 days and is scheduled to expire this month. But Morgan and Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez suggested Thursday that the public health restrictions may have to stay in place longer even as the U.S. starts to ease quarantine restrictions. Morgan also said border agents have encountered their first two migrants with confirmed cases of COVID-19. The first was from India and was captured near Calexico, California, on April 23. The second was a man from Mexico captured this week as he tried to enter the U.S. to seek medical attention for his illness. Share this -







American Samoa remains virus-free, official says American Samoa is a rare place where officials say coronavirus does not exist. Iulogologo Joseph Pereira, chairman of American Samoa Coronavirus Task Force, said Thursday, "We still don't have a confirmed case." The U.S. territory has suspended flights from Hawaii, declared a state of emergency and put a pandemic plan into action. It initially sent test samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for analysis but now has its own machine to do that. "We are steadily conducting tests which so far have all come back negative," Pereira said. Share this -