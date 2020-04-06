Fact check: Were the early coronavirus tests 'obsolete'?

“We’re the federal government, we’re not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing,” President Trump said at Monday's coronavirus task force briefing. “Initially speaking, the tests were old, obsolete and not really prepared. We have a brand-new testing system that we developed very quickly, and that’s you’re result and you should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question.”

We've fact checked this before, and Trump's claims are false.

There was no test for the novel coronavirus before it existed. The Trump administration chose to develop their own test — as the U.S. has done with previous infectious diseases, such as Ebola — and initially ran testing through just a handful of government labs. The U.S. only started allowing private labs to do testing after February 29.