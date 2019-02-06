Fact check: We’re taking in billions off Chinese goods with tariffs

A significant number of Democrats clapped or cheered following Trump's line noting the U.S. recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president of that nation.
"We stand with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom — and we condemn the brutality of the Maduro regime, whose socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair," Trump said.
Trump used the opportunity to criticize calls for more socialist policies within the Democratic Party
"Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our country," he said. "America was founded on liberty and independence — not government coercion, domination and control. ... Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will never be a socialist country."
In an email Donald Trump sent out this evening to MAGA supporters asking for money for his 2020 reelection campaign, he referred to this speech as “the most important State of the Union Address in the history of our country.”
Can anyone give me one reason why that would be an accurate assessment for a predictable speech loaded with half-truths and misrepresentations and brimming with unwarranted self-congratulation?
Trump earned big applause for this line: "We have more women serving in Congress than at any time before."
He's correct, but it’s also true that those women are overwhelmingly Democrats. In fact, the share of Republican women in the House has gone down since the last Congress.
According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, of the 127 female voting members of the House and Senate in the chamber tonight, 106 are Democrats and just 21 are Republicans.
In fact, in the House, the share of Republican women actually decreased from last Congress to this one. Last Congress, there were 23 Republican women serving in the House as voting members. That’s down to just 13 this Congress.
The overall breakdown of female voting members is:
House: 89 Democrats, 13 RepublicansSenate: 17 Democrats, 8 Republicans
While it's difficult to estimate the rates at which it occurs, it’s true that sexual violence is a reality for many female migrants. One Amnesty International publication in 2010 reported that it is the “widely held view” of non-profit and medical workers that as many as six in 10 migrant women are raped.
Trump's estimate appears to be based on a May 2017 report by Doctors Without Borders, which found that about one-third of female migrants (out of a survey of 467 migrants total) had experienced sexual abuse during their journey.
Props to Doug Mills for snapping the pic of the night — Pelosi offering a bit of applause to Trump along with a sly look.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi quieted down frustrated Democrats who were hissing over President Trump's warnings about "caravans" of immigrants on the border.
As the boos grew when Trump warned about "large organized caravans" who are "on the march to the United States," Pelosi put up her hand, quickly silencing her colleagues.
“When I took office, ISIS controlled more than 20,000 square miles in Iraq and Syria. Today, we have liberated virtually all of that territory from the grip of these bloodthirsty killers," Trump said.
It’s true that almost all of the physical territory once held by ISIS is now gone — just 1 percent is left, according to Brett McGurk, the now-former special presidential envoy to the coalition to defeat ISIS in Syria and Iraq. But military officials warn that ISIS still has thousands of fighters and that it could reclaim that territory without a U.S. presence.
The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that “while Islamic State territorial control has been reduced to minor pockets of rural Iraq, the group was still carrying out an average of 75 attacks per month in 2018."
And in the annual “Worldwide Threat Assessment,” released in January, U.S. intelligence officials concluded that “ISIS still commands thousands of fighters in Iraq and Syria, and it maintains eight branches, more than a dozen networks, and thousands of dispersed supporters around the world, despite significant leadership and territorial losses."
In January, NBC News reported on a draft Pentagon report warning that ISIS is intent on reconstituting a physical caliphate and that the terror group could retake lost land in six to 12 months if there is no military pressure preventing them from doing so.
“Nobody is declaring mission accomplished” in the fight against ISIS, McGurk said in early December. Then, after Trump announced on Dec. 19 that U.S. troops would withdraw from Syria, tweeting that ISIS had been “defeated,” McGurk resigned. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also resigned in the wake of that decision.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand used Trump's speech to solicit donations to her 2020 campaign.
The New York lawmaker posted a GIF of her sighing at the speech with the caption: "Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this."
“Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped, and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months… Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong Un is a good one,” Trump said.
While Trump is correct that North Korea has not launched a missile in 15 months, there’s ample evidence that North Korea is seeking to retain and hide their nuclear capabilities — contradicting the president’s past claims that he’s made great progress in getting Pyongyang to give up their nuclear weapons.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said last week that it's "unlikely" North Korea will try to denuclearize.
And the regime appears to be working to hide their efforts. As NBC News reported on January 21, researchers funded by the defense think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies have discovered an undisclosed secret ballistic missile base in North Korea — and that there could be as many as 20.
North Korea has also refused to provide a detailed list of its nuclear and missile facilities, despite the U.S. calls for it to do so.
A former senior U.S. official who has been briefed on the negotiations told NBC News that “I can’t find anybody in the U.S. who thinks the North Koreans are denuclearizing.”
Vice President Mike Pence conceded earlier this month that the U.S. is still “await[ing] concrete steps by North Korea to dismantle the nuclear weapons that threaten our people and our allies in the region.”
Since the swearing-in of President Nicolás Maduro — whom much of the international community has called illegitimate — many conservative critics have blamed the country’s “21st century socialism” for the recent unrest and protests. Trump on Tuesday night said that Maduro's "socialist policies have turned that nation from being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair."
But it's a more complicated picture than just the s-word. Corruption of Venezuelan leaders and the country’s near-complete dependence on oil are also important components of the country’s downfall. After Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chávez, became president in 1999, he worked to use oil revenues from the then-booming industry to fund national programs. But when oil prices began to collapse in 2014, shortly after Chávez died and Maduro took over, the country lacked funds for those programs. U.S. sanctions on the oil industry, a result of charges of corruption and human rights abuses by Venezuelan leaders, have been another blow to the economy. Francisco Toro, a Venezuelan journalist and an official with the Latin American business organization Group of 50, wrote in a Washington Post opinion article last year that “all Venezuela demonstrates is that if you leave implementation to the very worst, most anti-intellectual, callous, authoritarian and criminal people in society, socialism can have genuinely horrendous consequences.” Toro and others have pointed out that other countries with leftist or socialist-leaning governments — like Denmark or Sweden — have not experienced similar unrest.