Family surprises couple with photos of guests pinned to pews during wedding Clare Seghers Keefer and Mel Keefer, both nurses on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, were planning to host a large wedding on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. But due to the state's stay-at-home order, the couple could only have eight guests inside the church for the ceremony. So in a video posted on social media, as the bride is walked down the aisle by her father, photos of guests who weren't able to be there can be seen pinned to the pews. The bride's sister, Mary Seghers Shaffo, who helped organize the surprise, said in an email to NBC News she hoped the photos of their guests made the couple's wedding day a little more special. As the couple left the church to the parking lot, they were once again surprised — this time by socially distanced family and friends, waiting in cars, honking their horns and cheering for the newlyweds. They watched on as the couple shared their first dance, cut a cake and popped some champagne.







Coronavirus can lead to kidney damage. Why? A patient undergoes dialysis treatment in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 18, 2020. Santiago Arcos / Reuters A significant number of the sickest coronavirus patients have kidney problems, complicating their treatment and hurting their chances of survival. Exactly how the virus affects the kidneys — which play a vital role in cleaning the body's blood supply — is still unclear, but experts have theories. One is that the coronavirus directly attacks the kidneys. A study published in the journal Cell in March showed that the coronavirus infiltrates the body by binding to a type of receptor on cells called ACE2. These special receptors are found not only in cells in the heart and lungs, but also in kidneys. Read the full story here.







Trump suggests he schooled states on testing. Governors say the issue is complex. President Donald Trump said Monday that governors "didn't understand" the variety of the labs their states could use until the White House provided a list. "Some of the governors, like as an example the governor from Maryland, he didn't understand the list. He didn't really understand too much about what was going on, so now I think he'll be able to do that," Trump said. "It's pretty simple." Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, said on CNN Monday he appreciated the information but wasn't confused about state capabilities. He and other governors have identified a more complex problem to reporters in recent days. Hogan said over the weekend that governors were trying to use private labs, but were stymied by shortages of swabs and reagents needed for testing. "Every governor in America has been pushing and fighting and clawing to get more tests, not only from the federal government, but from every private lab in America and from all across the world. And we continue to do so," Hogan said. Trump also boasted that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, had agreed with him that states should lead on testing. But Cuomo also pointed to the supply chain as an issue where states need the federal government to get involved. "On the testing, I can't solve for the national manufacturers not being able to produce the volume to sell to my state labs," Cuomo said, referring to equipment and materials needed coronavirus testing and noting that the supply chain was international. "The national manufacturers say they have supply chain issues. I'd like the federal government to help on supply chain issues."







'This is a great time to buy oil,' Trump says as prices plunge into negative territory After a tumultuous day that saw oil futures falling into negative territory, President Donald Trump suggested the U.S. could either purchase roughly 75 million barrels of oil to add to the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or rent that spare capacity to oil companies squeezed for storage space due to the glut in the market. "This is a great time to buy oil. We'd get it for the right price," Trump said at a coronavirus task force news briefing on Monday night. "Nobody's ever heard of negative oil before." Lawmakers have discussed providing support to the struggling energy sector, but a plan for the Department of Energy to spend $3 billion purchasing oil for the SPR was suspended when the money was not included in the stimulus package passed earlier this month. The price for West Texas Intermediate crude contracted for May delivery plunged Monday to negative $37.63 a barrel for contracts expiring Tuesday. Read the full story here.







South Carolina reopens many businesses effective immediately South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he was reopening many non-essential businesses effective immediately and beaches on Tuesday. The governor announced his decision after other state leaders spoke of tentative plans to reopen the economy in the coming weeks. McMaster's plan included the immediate reopening of retail locations such as department stores, clothing shops and book sellers. Beaches will be open beginning at noon on Tuesday. "I've restored public beach access, allowing locals to use their discretion. I've also allowed some retailers that were previously closed to open, but they must follow strict social distancing measures," McMaster said Monday. As of Monday afternoon, there were 4,439 confirmed cases and 124 deaths due to coronavirus in South Carolina.



— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 20, 2020







Virtually all abortions again blocked in Texas A federal appeals court has again blocked virtually all abortions in Texas. This time around, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has said medication abortions cannot be allowed under an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbot that prohibits non-essential medical procedures. Abortion is now allowed in the state only for women whose pregnancies will pass the state's limit for legal abortion by April 22.







Two-thirds of restaurant employees out of work, industry survey says A survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association says that nearly two-thirds of the industry's workforce is now unemployed. The survey, which was released as part of the association's request for federal funding, estimates that more than 8 million restaurant workers have lost their jobs or been furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimates that the industry faces more than $240 billion in losses nationwide by the end of 2020. "Its survey reported that more than 60 percent of restaurant owners say that existing federal relief programs—including the CARES Act—will not enable them to keep their employees on payroll during the downturn," the association said in a release Monday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics only has data as recent as last month, but did show a nearly 2.6 percent increase in food service unemployment rates from March 2019 to March 2020. Millions of Americans have filed for unemployment in the month of April.







Coronavirus impact on travel is nine times greater than the 9/11 attacks, new study says One-third of all estimated job losses this year will come from the travel industry, according to a new study. Around 8 million people in the travel and tourism sector will lose their job by the end of 2020 as a result of the decline in travel, the U.S. Travel Association and Oxford Economics said in new data released Monday, noting that it expects a total of 24 million jobless. The total economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic will be about nine times greater than 9/11, the report projected, with a $519 billion decline in travel spending in the U.S. this year and a loss of $1.2 trillion in economic output. Travel declines will also lead to a loss of $80 billion in taxes in 2020, the report said.







Georgia to begin reopening businesses on Friday Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that the first phase of reopening Georgia businesses will begin this Friday, April 24. Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studio, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designer, nail care artists and massage therapists will be allowed to resume business on Friday. Kemp said basic health and sanitation standards must be met before any business can reopen, such as screening employees for fever and wearing masks. Theaters, private clubs and restaurants' dine-in services will be allowed to reopen Monday, April 27, Kemp said. Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks and live performance venues will remain closed for the time being. As of Monday afternoon, there were 18,947 confirmed cases and 733 deaths due to coronavirus in the state of Georgia.







Federal government preparing workers to head back to the office WASHINGTON — The federal government is preparing to bring employees back to the office as soon as state and local authorities permit, the Office of Management and Budget told government agencies on Monday. Crediting the Trump administration's "aggressive response" for saving lives, acting OMB director Russ Vought said in a memo to agencies posted Monday on the White House website that the "federal government is actively planning to ramp back up government operations to the maximum extent possible, as local conditions warrant, consistent with the National guidelines for Opening Up America Again." President Donald Trump last week that outlined a three-phase strategy for states to determine when to bring businesses and services back online. Eighty-five percent of the federal workforce is located outside the Washington, D.C., area, which means different agencies will encounter different scenarios and timelines. "Given the diversity of Federal workforce missions, geographic locations and the needs of individuals within the workforce itself, this transition will require continued diligence and flexibility from Federal agencies and the Federal workforce," Vought wrote.






