Fauci on Trump hospital drive-by: 'Don't want to really go there' Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that he didn't want to comment on Trump's decision to leave Walter Reed hospital on Sunday evening to wave to supporters from a motorcade outside. In an interview on CNN, Fauci was asked whether it was correct for Trump to have left the hospital for the drive-by, given that he needed to isolate after displaying Covid-19 symptoms. "I don't want to really go there, John, and comment on that, OK?" Fauci told CNN's John Berman.







White House Correspondents' Association says 'not aware of additional cases' after McEnany tests positive White House Correspondents' Association President Zeke Miller said Monday that the group is not aware of additional cases among White House journalists following Kayleigh McEnany's announcement that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. "We wish Kayleigh, the president and everyone else struggling with the virus a swift recovery," Miller said in a statement. "As of this moment we are not aware of additional cases among White House journalists, though we know some are awaiting test results. We strongly encourage our members to continue following CDC guidance on mask-wearing and distancing — especially when at the White House — and urge journalists to seek testing if they were potentially exposed."







Meadows: Decision on Trump's discharge to be made later today White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told NBC News on Monday morning that a decision on whether to discharge President Trump from the hospital "will be made later today between the president and his medical team." In an interview on Fox News, Meadows said he was "optimistic" that Trump would be released, but that the president's doctors will perform an evaluation sometime late morning, and then Trump, in consultation with the doctors, will make a decision.







Trump's allies defend his drive-by outside hospital Allies of President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to drive by his supporters and wave from his motorcade despite criticism that he put Secret Service agents at risk. Several close associates of the president said Trump did the drive-by Sunday to show he was doing well during his treatment for Covid-19. They also dismissed the possibility of the Secret Service personnel contracting the disease because of the precautions taken. "The president wanted to thank all the supporters who had been standing out there for days supporting him," said Corey Lewandowski, one of Trump's 2016 campaign managers, on NBC's "TODAY" show. Lewandowski said he was told that the detail leader of the Secret Service and the driver "both volunteered for that assignment."







Pence and Harris prep for a debate with suddenly higher stakes Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to take the debate stage Wednesday night against an extraordinary backdrop that has raised the stakes of an event that for decades has been a routine, inconsequential fixture of presidential elections. No vice president has debated while the president is known to be sick and possibly still in the hospital. And never have two vice presidential nominees debated at a time when Americans are giving far more than cursory thought to how each might lead in the top job. "Vice presidential debates oftentimes get a lot of attention at the moment, and then a few days later they're forgotten," presidential historian Michael Beschloss said. "But this year it may be different."







Trump lets the tweets fly from inside Walter Reed hospital Is President Donald Trump feeling better? He began Monday morning with a stream of tweets from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Trump hasn't been this active on the social media platform in days as he's undergone treatment for Covid-19. The president posted a string of tweets in all-caps about once a minute around 7 a.m. ET Monday, urging people to vote for a variety of reasons. For example, he suggested that people should vote for him because of "RELIGIOUS LIBERTY" or "STRONGEST EVER MILITARY" or "MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS." His tweets come after his drive-by photo-op Sunday evening when he passed by his supporters outside the hospital, potentially putting Secret Service agents in the SUV with him at risk.






