Fauci: 'We are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel'

South Koreans head to polls amid pandemic SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean voters wore masks and moved slowly between lines of tape at polling stations Wednesday to elect lawmakers in the shadows of the spreading coronavirus. The government resisted calls to postpone the parliamentary elections billed as a midterm referendum for President Moon Jae-in, who enters the final years of his term grappling with a historic public health crisis that is unleashing massive economic shock. While South Korea's electorate is deeply divided along ideological and generational lines and regional loyalties, recent surveys showed growing support for Moon and his liberal party, reflecting the public's approval of an aggressive test-and-quarantine program so far credited for lower fatality rates compared to worst-hit areas in China, Europe and North America.







Marine barbershops still abuzz with demand for high-and-tight cuts WASHINGTON — Barbershops at some Marine Corps bases are abuzz with demand for high-and-tight haircuts. Despite social distancing and other Defense Department policies on coronavirus prevention, Marines are still lining up for the trademark cuts, at times standing only a foot or two apart, with few masks in sight. On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper acknowledged it's tough to enforce new virus standards with a force of 2.2 million spread out all over the world. Esper said he provided broad guidance about following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and other health protections, but added he doesn't wade into every detail, including whether or not Marines should get haircuts. According to the Marine Corps, barbershops at many bases are closed, and the standards on hair length have been relaxed. But at other bases, such as the massive Camp Pendleton in California, the cuts continue.







Nebraska retail center plans to reopen next week to be '1st shopping center back' A Nebraska shopping mall with more than 80 stores and restaurants plans to reopen next week. Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna will have a "soft opening" April 24 and an official "grand opening" by May, the property owner said in a news release. "Our global retailers have asked us to take on this role and be the first shopping center back open in the U.S.," owner Rod Yates said in an email statement to NBC News on Tuesday. "We will walk before we run here, and obviously if you have any underlying health issues, we will encourage shoppers and/or employees to not participate." On Tuesday, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that that the country lacked the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy. As part of the initiative to reopen in the midst of a pandemic, the Nebraska complex will add 200 shields for workers, thermometers for every store to take employees' temperatures and wipe and hand sanitizer stations, according to the statement. There is no shelter-at-home order for Nebraska. Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an order to close theaters, barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo shops and massage businesses until April 30. Nebraska Crossing Outlets was never officially completely closed to the public. Some restaurants and stores have been providing curbside pickup. It is unclear how many businesses will participate in the planned reopening.







Thousands of MLB players, families to particpate in coronavirus study Major League Baseball confirmed Tuesday that 27 teams will participate in a study looking for COVID-19 antibodies among club employees and their relatives. The Athletic first reported that 10,000 volunteers will participate in the study, which will be conducted with the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, Stanford University and the University of Southern California. The study will aim to measure the prevalence of COVID-19 among people across the United States by testing for a blood protein that the body creates in response to the infection, the Athletic reported. The Athletic, citing Stanford researcher Jay Bhattacharya, reported that players, families, team staff, concessionaires, ushers and other part-time employees of all ages, backgrounds and genders will participate.







In show of unity, all New York, New Jersey House members request more coronavirus aid In a show of unity, the House delegations from both New York and New Jersey, which includes Republicans and Democrats, sent the leadership of each chamber of Congress a letter Tuesday to request urgent funds for their hard-hit states. They sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a letter asking for special funding as the two states now have 45 percent of the COVID-19 cases. The states, however, have only received 9 percent of the $150 billion in funding for states in the coronavirus stimulus relief package because of federal funding allocation guidelines. The delegations are asking for a $40 billion fund to be appropriated based on the percentage of need. The letter comes as President Donald Trump has clashed with governors over the response to the pandemic and getting access to critical medical supplies and testing. Share this -







Senate Republicans investigating WHO and China's coronavirus response Congressional Republicans are planning their own probe into the coronavirus outbreak – examining how the World Health Organization and Chinese government responded to the pandemic from the onset. The Senate Homeland Security Committee, led by Chairman Ron Johnson R-Wis., will conduct a “wide-ranging” oversight investigation into the origins of the virus and the WHO’s response to the virus, according to a committee source familiar with the matter. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he was halting funding to the organization for having fumbled the response to the pandemic by failing to challenge the Chinese government's early accounts of how the virus was spreading. "The outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death," Trump said. Senator Rick Scott, R-Fl., who called for an investigation into the WHO two weeks ago, was tasked by Johnson with taking the lead on that aspect of the probe, a source close to Scott told NBC News. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Trump to use his 'total' authority to authorize governors to reopen states Coronavirus: President Trump, governors clash over authority to reopen U.S. April 14, 2020 02:47 A day after he was roundly criticized for falsely claiming he had "total" authority to reopen the country, President Donald Trump said he'd "be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a re-opening and a very powerful re-opening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate." "I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly," Trump said at a coronavirus news briefing in the Rose Garden. On Monday evening, Trump insisted to reporters that he has the authority to order states to reopen if he wants, and that the "the president of the United States calls the shots." On Tuesday, Trump said "I'm not going to put any pressure" on any state to reopen before governors feel they're ready. He also said some states may be ready to step away from CDC social distancing guidelines, which are supposed to last through the end of the month, before May, and he'd "authorize" them to do so. "The day will be very close, because certain states as you know are in a much different condition, much different place than other states. It's going to be very, very close, maybe even before the date of May 1st. So, that will be for some states. Actually, there are over 20 that are an extremely good shape, and we think we will be able to get them open fairly quickly, and then others will follow," Trump said. Share this -







The number of coronavirus tests plummeted in recent days The number of coronavirus tests done by private labs has dropped precipitously over the past few days, according to the American Clinical Laboratory Association, even as state and local officials have called for an expansion of testing. Private labs like Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp perform 85% of the coronavirus tests nationwide. The total number of tests done per day by private labs hit a peak of 108,000 tests on April 5, but last week's daily average was 87,000. And the numbers have dropped steadily over the past three days: from 91,000 on Saturday to 75,000 on Sunday to 43,000 on Monday. The reason for the steep decline wasn't immediately clear. Quest Diagnostics reported a backlog of 150,000 tests last week, but as of Tuesday the backlog has been cleared. "In recent days, our capacity for COVID-19 diagnostic services has exceeded demand for these services," said spokesperson Kimberly Gorode.






