FBI agent describes raid on Manafort apartment

The prosecution called its second and third witnesses Wednesday morning, political strategist Daniel Rabin and FBI Special Agent Matthew Mikuska.

As with the first witness, political consultant Tad Devine, the prosecution used Rabin to establish the kind of work Manafort was doing in Ukraine. Rabin worked with Manafort for candidate Viktor Yanukovych.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Rabin about Manafort’s relationship with Manafort’s business partner Rick Gates, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Rabin said that while Manafort worked on overall political strategy, Gates handled the business and logistical side of the firm. Rick worked for Paul, Rabin said. He was the gatekeeper.

Defense attorney Richard Westling cross-examined Rabin, asking about Manafort’s work ethic and reputation.

After Rabin, Mikuska took the stand. Mikuska was the seizing agent when the FBI raided Manafort’s Virginia apartment on August 14, 2017.

Mikuska said he and an FBI team entered the apartment with a key after knocking several times. Manafort was inside the apartment at the time they entered. Mikuska described the apartment as a large “luxury unit.”

Prosecutor Uzo Asonye brought forth into evidence a series of documents that were seized in the raid. These documents included loan agreements, loan applications, and home improvement invoices on several of Manafort’s homes, including those in Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Hamptons and in Florida.

The documents all had Paul Manafort’s name, except one document confirming forgiveness of debt, which listed Davis Manafort LLC.