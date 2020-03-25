FCC works to handle soaring demand for internet bandwidth

Brazil president says coronavirus is overblown RIO DE JANEIRO — President Jair Bolsonaro is sticking with his contention that concern about the new coronavirus is overblown and has accused Brazilian media of trying to stoke nationwide hysteria. Bolsonaro said in a nationally televised address that the media had seized on the death toll in Italy, which he said is suffering so severely because of its elderly population and colder climate. “The virus arrived, we are confronting it, and it will pass shortly," he said. "Our lives have to continue, jobs should be maintained.” Bolsonaro added that certain Brazilian states should abandon their “scorched earth” policy of prohibiting public transport, closing business and schools, and calling for mass confinement at home for their residents. About 2,200 people in Brazil have been infected so far, with 46 dead. Share this -







Key medical glove factories cutting staff 50 percent Malaysia's medical glove factories, which make most of the world's critical hand protection, are operating at half capacity just when they're most needed, The Associated Press has learned. Health care workers snap gloves on as the first line of protection against catching COVID-19 from patients, and they're crucial to protecting patients as well. But medical-grade glove supplies are running low globally, even as more feverish, sweating and coughing patients arrive in hospitals by the day. Malaysia is by far the world's largest medical glove supplier, producing as many as three out of four gloves on market. The Malaysian government ordered factories to halt all manufacturing starting March 18. Then, one by one, those that make products deemed essential, including medical gloves, have been required to seek exemptions to reopen, but only with half of their workforce to reduce the risk of transmitting the new virus, according to industry reports and insider sources. The government says companies must meet domestic demand before exporting anything. The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association this week is asking for an exception.







New Orleans getting ambulance backup as cases rise Louisiana is sending a "surge" of ambulance services to areas hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, including New Orleans, as officials in the city said a number of EMS workers have been exposed. Twenty-eight employees of New Orleans Emergency Medical Services are being isolated at home after becoming symptomatic. No one has tested positive for COVID-19, but there are numerous test results pending, the city EMS said. The agency said that of 170 total employees, 94 have been exposed to the virus and meet the parameters for quarantine. "However, according to CDC guidelines for health care providers, non-symptomatic medics may continue to work as long as they wear a mask and are monitored for fever and other symptoms," the agency said. New Orleans has 675 of the state's more than 1,300 cases reported, according to state and local agencies. There have been 46 deaths in the state, and 26 of those happened in Orleans Parish. President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved a disaster declaration for the state. I am very appreciative of the federal government's expeditious approval of Louisiana's request and their support throughout our response. #lagov #lalege — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 25, 2020







California couple surprised with virtual 'wedding' When Daniel Cheung and Jenn Chan had to postpone their March 21 wedding because of shelter-in-place requirements, their friends knew the San Francisco-area couple would be upset. So, rather than wasting the day, they banded together to throw a virtual "wedding." "We decided to throw a surprise virtual wedding for them on Zoom video conferencing and invite all of the guests on their guest list," Victor Kao, Cheung's best man, told NBC News. "We all dressed up, had a ceremony with vows, toasts, cake cutting. ... We had people drop off champagne and cake to their house and everything." Kao estimated that about 35 people celebrated. Cheung and Chan were both caught off-guard and pleased by their friends' gestures. "[I was] surprised and really grateful to see we were able to get together virtually," Chan said. The couple postponed their wedding to October 31.







5 members of Missouri family infected Five members of a Missouri family have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including a woman who works at a preschool where several other teachers have also been infected. Jane Weinhaus, 63, and her St. Louis-area family, including her husband, two adult children and a daughter-in-law, have all tested positive. Weinhaus, a teacher at Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur in St. Louis County, was on a ventilator for more than a week, her son told NBC affiliate KSDK. Read the full story here.







New ad targets Trump's handling of coronavirus A political ad launching nationwide Wednesday argues that Donald Trump has failed the presidential test of leadership and allowed the coronavirus to "spread unchecked across America." The 30-second ad from Unite The Country, a super PAC formed to support Joe Biden's candidacy, never mentions the former vice president by name. It is the first significant move by any Democratic entity to use the pandemic in a significant paid advertising campaign. "Crisis comes to every presidency. We don't blame them for that. What matters is how they handle it," a narrator says against a montage of black-and-white images of Presidents Bush, Obama, Bush and Reagan. "Donald Trump didn't create the coronavirus, but he is the one who called hoax. Who eliminated the pandemic response team. And who let the virus spread unchecked across America. Crisis comes to every president. This one failed." Biden himself stepped forward Tuesday with his first three national television interviews since his campaign has been essentially sidelined by the national response to the pandemic.






