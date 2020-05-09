FDA approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results U.S. regulators have approved a new type of coronavirus test that administration officials have promoted as a key to opening up the country. The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday announced emergency authorization for antigen tests developed by Quidel Corp. of San Diego. The test can rapidly detect fragments of virus proteins in samples collected from swabs swiped inside the nasal cavity, the FDA said in a statement. The antigen test is the third type of test to be authorized by the FDA. Currently, the only way to diagnose active COVID-19 is to test a patient’s nasal swab for the genetic material of the virus. While considered highly accurate, the tests can take hours and require expensive, specialized equipment mainly found at commercial labs, hospitals or universities. Click here to read the full story Share this -







Photo: Undertaker waits for body of COVID-19 victim An undertaker awaits the arrival of the body of a COVID-19 victim at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 8, 2020. Brazil has registered more than 135,000 cases of the coronavirus, with 9,146 deaths so far -- by far the highest figures in Latin America. Mauro Pimentel / AFP - Getty Images







Churches to help New York with coronavirus testing for communities of color Cuomo announces expansion of testing in minority communities May 9, 2020 02:03 New York state is partnering with churches to ramp up coronavirus testing for communities of color, who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. "We must address the racial disparities of this pandemic, and meet the need where it is," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference Saturday morning. The state is working with nonprofit health care network Northwell Health to open more than 20 temporary testing sites in churches located in predominantly low-income areas as well as in communities of color starting on May 12. While the overall number of coronavirus hospitalizations and intubations continue to decline in New York, the majority of new cases have been reported in minority communities, Cuomo said. Black people make up 28 percent of new coronavirus hospitalizations in New York City, although they are 23 percent of the population, the governor said. "Of the 21 zip codes with the most new COVID-19 hospitalizations, 20 have greater-than-average black and/or Latino populations," he said.







They became parents during the pandemic — but can't show their new babies the world Jamal Gathers Sr., seen with his son Henry, has weekly Zoom sessions with his therapist to cope with the challenges of having a newborn in a pandemic. "Bourbon helps, too," Gathers joked. Sarah Cohan When Emily LaCosse gave birth to twins, she knew her world had changed. What she didn't expect was that at the same time, the coronavirus pandemic would alter everyone else's, too. LaCosse, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, had her babies March 9. When she went to the hospital to deliver them, the coronavirus still felt like a vague threat: A nurse downplayed the health risks of it, and her hospital had no restrictions on visitors. But during the five days that LaCosse and her newborns were in the hospital, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fight the growing outbreak. Schools shuttered and grocery stores began running low on essentials. Soon, there was a statewide lockdown, too. Read the whole story here.







Hospitals move to let families visit people dying of the coronavirus Rinat Vita Dishlo says goodbye to her mother, Vita Bat Sheva, dying of coronavirus at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel. Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center More than a quarter of a million people around the world have died from the coronavirus — many without a loved one by their side due to hospitals' precautions against the spread of the deadly infection. Now some hospitals are reconsidering such policies in order to allow the dying and their family members the comfort of spending some final moments together. "We can't change the fact that people will die from this virus, but at least we can give these moments of compassion to family members and their loved ones," said Avi Shushan, spokesman for the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel. Read the full story here.







More than 1,000 line up for food in Switzerland amid shutdown More than 1,000 people lined up on Saturday to get free food parcels in Geneva, underscoring the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the working poor and undocumented immigrants even in wealthy Switzerland. The line of people stretched for more than 1 km (half a mile) outside an ice rink where volunteers were handing out around 1,500 parcels to people who started lining up as early as 5 a.m. "At the end of the month, my pockets are empty. We have to pay the bills," said Ingrid Berala, a Geneva resident from Nicaragua who works part-time. "This is great, because there is food for a week, a week of relief...I don't know for next week." Swiss bank UBS has calculated that Geneva is the second-most expensive global city for a family of three to live in, behind only Zurich. While average incomes are also high, that helps little for people struggling to make ends meet. Coronavirus cases have been relatively low in Switzerland but mostly attributed to poor and overcrowded housing in cities.







Slovenian cyclists stage anti-government coronavirus protest Thousands of cyclists took over streets in the center of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, on Friday evening to protest coronavirus restrictions put in place by Prime Minister Janez Jansa's government. The cyclists sounded horns and carried banners reading: "Raise workers' wages," "Careful, the government is falling," and "Stronger together." The protest, organized by civil society groups, was the largest in recent weeks. Police fenced off parliament while a police helicopter flew above the protesters. Slovenia imposed a wide-ranging lockdown in mid-March, but the government began lifting restrictions on April 20 when car service centers and some shops reopened, while bars and restaurants have been allowed to serve food outdoors since Monday. So far Slovenia has confirmed 100 deaths.







Russia records more than 10,000 new cases for seventh consecutive day Russia recorded 10,817 new virus cases on Saturday, according to health officials, topping 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row. The new cases pushed the nationwide tally to nearly 200,000. The country also recorded 104 deaths, bringing the national total to 1,827. The country's capital Moscow and other regions have observed lockdowns since late March to try to stem the spread of the virus. The number of cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth-highest in the world.






