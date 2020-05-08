FDA director in self-quarantine U.S. Food and Drug Administration Director Stephen Hahn has started two weeks of self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who has coronavirus, aides told NBC News Friday. He immediately tested negative for the virus but was isolating himself for two weeks as a precaution, they said. Hahn announced his self-quarantine in a memo to staff members Friday, the sources said. Politico first reported the director's isolation. Earlier Friday Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, confirmed she has tested positive for COVID-19. She's the second administration staffer to contract the virus this week. Share this -







Top White House officials buried CDC report GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation's top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press. The files also show that after the AP reported Thursday that the guidance document had been buried, the Trump administration ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval. The trove of emails show the nation's top public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spending weeks working on guidance to help the country deal with a public health emergency, only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation. The trove of emails show the nation's top public health experts at the CDC spending weeks working on guidance only to see their work quashed by political appointees with little explanation. NBC News has not viewed the emails and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Read the full story here.







Newsom says community spread started at nail salon After dropping a provocative remark that community spread of coronavirus in California started at a nail salon, Gov. Gavin Newsom declined Friday to provide additional details about where the salon was located and how health officials traced the case. "This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon. I just want to remind everybody of that and that I'm very worried about that," Newsom said Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Sacramento. He said he could not release more information because of health and privacy concerns. He added that his office would provide additional details when possible. Newsom's initial comment triggered immediate backlash from the beauty industry, which called his statement "surprising and disappointing." Read the full story here.







Washington state saw coronavirus infection rate creep back up in April Washington state allowed more businesses to resume Friday, but data from modelers showed the infection rate began to creep back up in April, the governor said. Gov. Jay Islee said at a news conference Friday that data shows the infection rate in the state was around three — meaning one person infected three others — in March before dropping to one or below one depending on the region. But as of April 19, that number had gone up from a low to at or just above one. "We just cannot allow that line to go significantly above one or we will simply again see an exponential growth," Inslee said. He said the success the state has seen is because of the sacrifices Washingtonians have made in obeying social distancing and other rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. Inslee said the data and possible continuation of the trend shows that "we have to continue a step-by-step, measured approach." Inslee has relaxed some rules from his stay-at-home order and on Friday curbside retail and landscaping was allowed to open or resume. As of Friday, there have been more than 16,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 905 deaths, according to the state health department. Inslee also said Friday that "there's a real good reason to believe" that public schools could reopen this fall, but he that "it's dependent in part on what we do here in May."







Suspects in death of Family Dollar guard are captured Two suspects in the fatal shooting of a Flint, Michigan, security guard after an argument about a face mask requirement for shoppers have been captured, the local prosecutor announced Friday. Ramonyea Bishop, 23, and his stepfather, Larry Teague, 44, have been charged with accused of first-degree murder, and police have been searching for them since last week. Bishop is the son of a woman who got into an argument with the victim, Calvin James Munerlyn, 43, on May 1, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said. Officials say Sharmel Teague returned to Family Dollar store 20 minutes later with her husband and son, who is accused of firing at the guard. Under state stay-at-home orders designed to slow the spread of coronavirus, Michigan residents are required to wear masks . Read the full story here.







Virus claims Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy Roy Horn, half of the famed magic and entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, has died of complications related to coronavirus, partner Siegfried Fischbacher said Friday. He was 75. Last month, Horn tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, a spokesperson for the duo said. He was being treated at a Las Vegas hospital. "Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Fischbacher said. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried." Read the full story here.







Miss America pageant called off ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Add the Miss America pageant to the list of events canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Miss America Organization announced Friday that a competition will not be held this year. The pageant will resume next year, which will be its 100th anniversary. The most recent Miss America, Camille Schrier of Virginia, was crowned in December at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. A location for the 2020 pageant had not yet been announced. Its longtime home had been Atlantic City, aside from a brief detour to Las Vegas.






