FDA warns Alex Jones to stop promoting false coronavirus claims and cures The U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to internet and radio personality Alex Jones on Thursday, urging him to stop promoting false claims about coronavirus preventatives and cures on his InfoWars website. The federal agency said products misleadingly advertised as safe and effective treatments, or as guards against the coronavirus, include silver-based gargles and toothpaste. Jones has 48 hours to respond and the FDA is threatening legal action for failure to comply. Jones, a media mogul and notorious conspiracy theorist, has amassed a fortune through supplements and survivalist products sold on the InfoWars site. Jones is currently being sued in multiple states by parents of children killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, mass shooting for using his website and show to promote the false conspiracy theory that the attack was a hoax. In March, New York Attorney General Letita James sent Jones a letter demanding he cease and desist selling supplements and creams under false coronavirus claims. The FDA has not yet approved any vaccines or treatments for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus.







Trump orders expedited relief for farmers President Donald Trump has directed U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to "expedite" coronavirus relief for farmers, he said Thursday. "I have directed @SecretarySonny to expedite help to our farmers, especially to the smaller farmers who are hurting right now," Trump tweeted Thursday evening. "I expect Secretary Purdue to use all of the funds and authorities at his disposal to make sure that our food supply is stable, strong, and safe...." It wasn't immediately clear how much money was at Perdue's disposal. On March 27, the president signed a $2 trillion relief package that includes $1,200 payments for payroll workers and some gig workers and even more for families. The agriculture secretary responded to Trump minutes later on Twitter: "At the direction of @RealDonaldTrump, @USDA is using all financial resources we have been given to develop a program that will include direct payments to farmers & ranchers hurt by COVID-19 & other procurement methods to help solidify the supply chain from producers to consumers." I have directed @SecretarySonny to expedite help to our farmers, especially to the smaller farmers who are hurting right now. I expect Secretary Purdue to use all of the funds and authorities at his disposal to make sure that our food supply is stable, strong, and safe.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020







Government extends no-sail order for cruise ships The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended indefinitely the government's March 14 no-sail order for cruise ships, noting that 100 such vessels with an estimated 80,000 crew members aboard were offshore. The prohibition was extended to "address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry," CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement. The order is effective until it's rescinded, the coronavirus national emergency is over or within 100 days, the CDC said. The centers said at least 20 cruise ships in U.S. ports and waters have crew members on board who have the virus.







Liberty University pushing for charges against journalists Liberty University has pushed for criminal trespassing charges against two journalists who pursued stories about why the evangelical college in Virginia has remained partially open during the coronavirus outbreak. The college, in Lynchburg, Virginia, is led by Jerry Falwell Jr., a supporter of President Donald Trump who has suggested coverage of the epidemic was overblown. Falwell said the university is conducting classes online and obeying social distancing directives. After stories were written saying Liberty's decision caused concerns in the community, the university pursued charges against Alec MacGillis, a reporter for ProPublica, and Julia Rendleman, a photographer who illustrated a March 29 story in The New York Times. Read the full story here.







California sees first daily decrease in ICU hospitalizations California saw its first daily decrease in intensive care hospitalizations during the coronavirus outbreak, a key indicator of how many health care workers and medical supplies the state needs, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. The rate of all virus hospitalizations has slowed this week. Those in the ICU need the highest level of care, and so it was particularly encouraging that the number of patients in those rooms actually dropped 1.9 percent on Wednesday to 1,132. The virus can cause severe breathing problems, and ventilators are a key tool in keeping the sickest patients alive. Newsom has been building the state's stockpile and earlier this week was confident enough of the supply to send 500 to other states. California hospitals have more than 11,000 ventilators, and two-thirds aren't being used, he said.







Federal funding for local coronavirus testing to end on Friday Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that federal support for community-based coronavirus testing sites across the U.S. will end on Friday. Pence said that many of the sites will not close, but will instead be managed by local officials. "In this instance, we wanted to at least give them the option to take control of that. But, we will continue to resource them with personnel, supplies, and any other support they need going forward," he said at the daily White House coronavirus briefing. The availability of widespread testing remains scarce in the U.S. and public health officials have called it a failure of the administration's coronavirus response. And although states are expected to take over testing, some sites will close. For instance, a drive-through testing site in a hard-hit area of the Philadelphia suburbs, which has tested 250 people a day since late March, will shut down, according to the director of the Montgomery County Commission on Health. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told NBC News in a statement Thursday that the federally-managed testing sites were initially formed to create "immediate high impact intervention."






