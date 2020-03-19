FDA warns there are no at-home tests as scam kits are on the rise A pathologist holds a nasal swab from a COVID-19 test kit in Lake Success, New York, on March 4, 2020. Michael Nagle / Bloomberg via Getty Images The rush to create higher capacity for coronavirus testing has created an opening for scams and fly-by-night operations making unverified or outlandish claims in an effort to capitalize on public fear of the virus — including for at-home tests. The FDA responded to the shortage of tests this week by relaxing regulatory restrictions, which approved the emergency distribution of new tests and allowed for states to authorize laboratories to develop tests. But there are currently no FDA-approved at-home COVID-19 tests available in the U.S. “No at-home test has been granted an emergency use authorization,” an FDA spokesperson said in an email. “And at-home test kits are explicitly exempt as part of our recent coronavirus diagnostics policy. We are looking into this further.” Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump cancels in-person G7, summit to be held via video conference President Donald Trump canceled the in-person G7 conference that was set to be held at Camp David this June, the White House confirmed to NBC News Thursday. The summit between leaders from the Group of Seven nations will instead be held through video conferencing in an effort to conform with advice from medical professionals regarding social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The G7 consists of the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Germany. Italy has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic as it surpassed China in total deaths connected to the coronavirus Thursday. Share this -







Photo: The scene in the Philippines A government employee reacts as she is sprayed Thursday with disinfectant before entering a government office building in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines. The Philippine government has sealed off Luzon, the country's largest and most populous island, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ezra Acayan / Getty Images Share this -







California governor says projections show almost 26 million residents will be infected Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday that California has projected that almost 26 million residents will be infected by the coronavirus. “We project that roughly 56 percent of our population — 25.5 million people — will be infected with the virus over an eight week period,” Newsom wrote in a letter sent to President Donald Trump. Newsom added that the state has seen 126 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours with the rate of infections detected doubling every four days. Newsom urged the president to “immediately deploy” the USNS Mercy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles in response to the expected influx of patients, though, that ship may already be on its way to Seattle. Share this -







State Department warns Americans against traveling The U.S. State Department raised the global travel advisory Thursday to Level 4: Do Not Travel, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Americans should consider returning to the U.S. immediately through whatever commercial means are available, the advisory warned. The guidance comes as Americans traveling abroad struggle to make their way home amid widespread border closures and nationwide quarantines as countries scramble to contain the outbreak. "If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," the advisory said. Read the full story here. Travel Advisory: Level 4 - The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of #COVID19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the US should arrange for immediate return. pic.twitter.com/MydSzFffYd — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 19, 2020 Share this -







Senate Republicans unveil massive coronavirus bill that would include cash payments WASHINGTON — Sen. Mitch McConnell on Thursday released the Republican proposal for a massive emergency coronavirus stimulus bill, which includes direct cash payments for some Americans. The proposal, expected to cost around $1 trillion, calls for direct payments on a tiered scale. Individuals making $75,000 based on a 2018 tax return would be eligible for $1,200 payments, or $2,400 for couples filing jointly. The payments would decrease for those making more than $75,000, with an income cap of $99,000 per individual or $198,000 for couples. The payments will also increase $500 for each child a person or couple has. However, tax payers with little or no income tax liability, but at least $2,500 of qualifying income, would only be eligible for $600, or $1,200 for couples. Click here for the full story. Share this -







Millennials and Gen Xers can become extremely ill from coronavirus New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention echo what doctors on the front lines of treating the coronavirus have been reporting anecdotally: Younger adults who become infected aren't just getting mild illnesses. Many in their 20s, 30s and 40s are sick enough from the coronavirus to be hospitalized and need intensive care. The CDC analyzed reports of 4,226 patients in the U.S. with confirmed COVID-19, the illness that results from the coronavirus infection, between mid-February and mid-March. Of those, 508 were known to be hospitalized. While it's true that the oldest patients were most likely to end up in the hospital or die from the infection, more than half of the hospitalized patients in the study were under 65. Read the full story here. Share this -







New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton tests positive New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced on Thursday he has coronavirus, becoming the first major figure within the NFL to test positive for the virus. Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020 Share this -





