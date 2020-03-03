Fed cuts interest rate by half a point to address coronavirus slowdown JUST IN: The Fed cuts interest rates by 0.5% amid the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/XNGKYIGNV6 pic.twitter.com/bZsymea1Ee — CNBC (@CNBC) March 3, 2020 The Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut on Tuesday in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus spread, trimming the nation's benchmark borrowing rate by half a percentage point. "The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed's Open Market Committee said, adding that it took the action to help achieve maximum employment and the stability of prices. Wall Street spiked immediately after the surprise announcement was made. Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump weighs in on the Fed rate cut The Federal Reserve is cuting but must further ease and, most importantly, come into line with other countries/competitors. We are not playing on a level field. Not fair to USA. It is finally time for the Federal Reserve to LEAD. More easing and cutting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020







How coronavirus disinformation caused chaos in a small Ukrainian town NOVI SANZHARY, Ukraine — In a rural Ukrainian town of about 8,000 people, residents reacted with anger after evacuees from the center of the coronavirus outbreak in China were airlifted to a nearby medical facility last month. As a fog of confusion and disinformation fueled by social media swirled, protesters blocked roads with vehicles and threw stones at buses carrying the evacuees. The national guard and armored personnel carriers joined riot police in trying to calm the situation. After a tense standoff, authorities eventually managed to unblock the road. Police said that nine officers were injured and 24 people were arrested. Five were charged with organizing the riots. Several countries were evacuating their citizens from China at the same time — but such a violent reaction wasn't seen anywhere else. Click her to read full story. National Guard officers at the medical facility where people evacuated from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province are quarantined in Novi Sanzhary on Feb 24. Oksana Parafeniuk / for NBC News







No plan — yet — to cut rates, say Europe's G-7 finance ministers, Fed Chair Powell, Secretary Mnuchin Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin led a "coordinating call" with G-7 finance ministers Tuesday morning, pledging a united front in the fight to quell any economic impact from the viral outbreak. "Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks," according to a statement released by the group. Stock futures sank after the announcement, as markets had been hoping for specific, targeted action such as the move by Australia to slash its interest rate to support that nation's economy during the epidemic.







Second case reported in New York New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that a second person in the state has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Statement from Mayor Bill de Blasio on new coronavirus case in New York State: pic.twitter.com/Vjgd4HVudH — City of New York (@nycgov) March 3, 2020 Also on Tuesday, a New York City school announced it would be closed for the day after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected in its community. The SAR Academy and SAR High School said in a statement that the closure was a precautionary measure and that it was in touch with the New York City Department of Health and following their guidelines.







Pilgrims wear protective face masks in Saudi Arabia Muslim pilgrims wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, as they pray at Kaaba in the Grand mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Ganoo Essa / Reuters







U.S. surgeon general details crucial mask information GM America. Want to know more on masks? 😷



Surgical masks don’t provide YOU respiratory protection against diseases like #Coronavirus. They protect others from YOUR cough.



N95 masks require special “fit” testing. Wearing improperly can lead to ⬆️ face touching, & ⬆️ risk! pic.twitter.com/VM6XGcLGm5 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) March 3, 2020 Share this -







Japan says Tokyo 2020 Olympics could be moved to the end of the year Mask-clad commuters make their way to work during morning rush hour at the Shinagawa train station in Tokyo Friday. Charly Triballeau / AFP - Getty Images Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus could disrupt the event. "The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a lawmaker's question in parliament. However, she added that the governments of Japan and Tokyo were still committed to keeping to the scheduled start date of July 24. And under the hosting agreement, the right to cancel the Games belongs to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, reiterated Tuesday that preparations were still underway for a "successful" Games in Tokyo.







U.K. Prime Minister Johnson outlines measures to stop virus spreading Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference at Downing Street on the government's coronavirus action plan in London on Tuesday. Frank Augstein / AP Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the spread of coronavirus a "national challenge" as he set out his government's response plan Tuesday. "It is highly likely that we will see a growing number of U.K. cases," said Johnson at a press conference on Tuesday. There have so far been 40 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the U.K. but no deaths. Johnson, together with his chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, urged U.K. residents to wash their hands and said that the government is concentrating on pushing out the peak of the virus to the spring and summer, so it doesn't overwhelm a health system dealing with the usual winter illnesses. It also announced $25.5 million for COVID-19 research. The U.K.'s plan said schools could shut and up to a fifth of the country's entire workforce could be forced to stay home. "Even for the highest risk group, the great majority of the people will survive this," said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. The number of cases in the U.K. is far behind the more than 1,800 in Italy. France, Germany and Spain have all had more than 100 cases of the virus.






