Fed to feed $500 billion into markets as stocks continue to crater

The stock market pared losses Thursday afternoon after the Federal Reserve made a surprise announcement that it would be injecting $500 billion into Treasury markets choked by the coronavirus.

The move is intended to "support smooth functioning of funding markets as market participants implement business resiliency plans in response to the coronavirus," the Fed said in a statement posted on its website Thursday afternoon.

Treasury bonds have fallen to historic lows of 0.3 percent in the past week, but rallied to 0.68 percent Thursday afternoon.

Wall Street also rallied after the Fed announcement, with all three major averages down by just 6 percent, from their earlier losses of more than 9 percent.