Fed up with Trump, a large number of ex-intel officers ran this year as Democrats

One notable trend that emerged during this year's midterm races was an unusually large number of former intelligence officers and operatives who ran for office as Democrats.

Fed up with what they said they saw as Trump's disdain and distrust of the intelligence community, many — including Abigail Spanberger (a former CIA officer running in Virginia's Richmond-area 7th Congressional District), Elissa Slotkin (a former CIA analyst running in Michigan's Lansing-area 8th Congressional District) and Gina Ortiz Jones (a former Air Force intelligence officer and Defense Intelligence Agency employee running in Texas's 23rd Congressional District) — decided to take matters into their own hands and run for Congress.

Read more about it here.