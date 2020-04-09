Federal emergency grants available for college students College students whose lives and education have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic are set to benefit from a more than $6 billion emergency grant, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said Thursday. The funding is part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that President Donald Trump signed in March. The money will be doled out by higher education institutions to help students with necessities, including course materials, technology, food, housing, health care and childcare. Each school will have grants made available to them based, in part, on a formula that takes into consideration how many of its full-time students are eligible for Pell Grants. The schools then determine which students will receive funding. More information can be found here. Share this -







Wisconsin voter speaks out amid reports that hundreds of absentee ballots were not delivered Russell Yale, a Wisconsin voter residing in the Milwaukee suburbs, spoke to NBC News on Thursday about not receiving the absentee ballots he and his wife requested as reports detail hundreds of ballots in the state were never distributed to voters ahead of Tuesday's primary and down-ballot elections. Yale said he and his wife, both over 70, requested the ballots in light of the public health crisis gripping the country and said he feels "disenfranchised" now that he is unable to vote, adding that there "needs" to be "a post-mortem" to learn what went wrong. Yale said he wanted to vote in the Democratic presidential primary and in a key race for a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat. "I just don't want this to happen again," Yale said, pointing to November's election. "I just don't want anything to keep my vote from counting." Those Wisconsin voters who defied the state's stay-at-home order to vote on Tuesday braved extensive lines and hourslong waits after two courts ruled that the primary election couldn't be postponed. State Democrats sought to delay the contest but failed.







White House to test all reporters for COVID-19 at Thursday's briefing All reporters planning to attend Thursday's coronavirus task force briefing will be tested for COVID-19, the White House said, in light of news that a member of the press corps who was present at the White House on Tuesday is now experiencing symptoms. "Out of an abundance of caution, the White House Medical Unit is going to conduct a COVID-19 test on all members of the press who plan to participate in today's task force briefing, including correspondents, photographers, and technicians," the White House said in a statement. "These test will be conducted with absolute privacy in a vacant office within lower press." According to White House Correspondents Association President Jon Karl, test results for the person experiencing symptoms are still pending.







California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces hotel vouchers and stipends for caregivers Caregivers in California, some of whom have taken to sleeping in their cars as they balance the care of their clients with their own efforts to remain safe, will be able to receive vouchers and stipends that will cover hotel costs, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a news conference Thursday. Newsom called caregivers "the real heroes of this moment." More than 150 hotels are participating in the program, and a listing of available hotels is available at the website Caltravelstore.com. The state has experienced 18,309 positive coronavirus cases and 492 deaths, an increase of 50 deaths since Wednesday. More than 1,100 people remain hospitalized in intensive care units.







Video shows hospital staff cheering for doctor who recovered from COVID-19 A heartwarming video shows employees at a New Jersey hospital cheering on a colleague after he recovered from COVID-19. The video, recorded Wednesday inside St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Paterson, shows hospital staffers clapping and holding signs for Dr. James Pruden, the hospital's director of emergency preparedness, with the theme song from the movie "Rocky," "Gonna Fly Now," playing in the background. In a statement to NBC News released by the hospital, Dr. Pruden thanked his colleagues and healthcare workers for their support. "Your care made the difference for me and enabled me to beat this virus," Dr. Pruden said. "I implore every healthcare worker across New Jersey to keep the faith and stay strong. You are giving everything – for people just like me. You are truly our heroes."







Connecticut schools to remain closed through May 20, gov announces In the best interests of public health, @EducateCT Commissioner @teachcardona and I have decided to delay the re-opening of classes at schools until May 20.



Commissioner Cardona will join me at our 4PM news briefing to provide more information for parents, teachers, and staff. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 9, 2020







'Saturday Night Live' to air new content this week The NBC comedy show will air remotely produced content at its usual Saturday time slot on the broadcast network, a surprise return from its coronavirus-induced hiatus, according to a spokesperson for NBC. NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News. The show will include a version of "Weekend Update" and other skits from cast members, though it was not immediately clear if the performances would be live. It will air at 11:30 p.m. ET. Read the full story here.






