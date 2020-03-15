Federal Reserve cuts rate to near zero in emergency move

The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark borrowing rate in an emergency move Sunday, citing “disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States,” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The action by the Federal Open Market Committee is the second emergency rate cut enacted by the central bank in the last two weeks as the U.S. attempts to shore up the economy ahead of any impact from the viral outbreak.

Sunday's move follows an ugly week on Wall Street, with the Dow and the S&P both entering bear market territory and the Dow seeing its biggest one-day points drop. Investors were responding to mounting fears that the viral pandemic will take a heavy toll on the nation's economy, with stores, businesses, and schools all closing and industry and sporting events canceled.