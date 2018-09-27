Feinstein introduces Ford, reminding the audience of her multiple degrees

Chairman Grassley and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., seemed to bicker over a map that Rachel Mitchell had provided to Ford.

After Mitchell asked Ford to refer to a map of the neighborhood where Ford was living at the time she was in high school — her parents' house — Harris interrupted Mitchell’s questioning to ask Grassley if all members of the committee would have access to the map.

But Grassley, apparently mishearing comments from his chief counsel Mike Davis, responded by saying he’d been advised to not provide them, before quickly correcting himself after he realized he misheard Davis.

Grassley responded in the microphone, asking that people "speak plainly" to him. Harris thought he was talking to her, but Grassley said he was talking to his staff.

Mitchell then said that a large, blown-up version of the map would be put on display for the committee.

Committee staff are also now passing out the map that they asked Ford to reference.

Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed reporting