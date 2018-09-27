Feinstein: This is not a trial, it's a job interview

Feinstein rebuked her Republican colleagues for how they've handled the allegations against Kavanaugh, telling them it's not a courtroom, but a job interview.

"The entire country is watching how we handle these allegations...We are here for one reason: to determine whether Judge Kavanaugh should be elevated to one of the most powerful positions in our country," Feinstein says.

"This is not a trial of Dr. Ford, it's a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh. "