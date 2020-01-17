Fight for $15 campaign and the SEIU launch joint campaign effort in Michigan, Wisconsin

Bennet campaign says it's hit fundraising goal to stay competitive in N.H. MANCHESTER, N.H. — Senator Michael Bennet’s presidential campaign announced Friday that the Colorado senator has hit a self-imposed fundraising goal of $700,000 over the last month, giving the campaign enough resources to compete in first-in-the-nation primary here in just 25 days. The campaign said that Thursday, the final day of this push, was the best fundraising day for the campaign since September 2019. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 9, 2019. Charlie Neibergall / AP file “Surpassing our fundraising goal last night is another confirmation of our campaign’s momentum — from key endorsements to growing support in New Hampshire,” said Bennet spokesperson Shannon Beckham. “We’re building the ground game we need to carry Michael to a top three finish on primary night.” The campaign says that they will be expanding its “Opposite of Trump” ad buy today, adding that hitting this goal followed a few days of critical momentum, especially with endorsements. Bennet announced last month that he was going all in on New Hampshire for his candidacy and even launched his first TV ad in the state. The campaign says that hitting the fundraising goal means they they will now invest more resources into further expanding their TV and digital ad program. “Voters watched the debate this week and felt less sure than ever that the front-runners could beat Trump or unite the country to make progress for middle-class families,” Beckham added. “The surge we saw in donations on the final day of the push is further proof that Americans are looking for a president like Michael Bennet, who has the experience and agenda to take on Trump and start governing the country again.” Share this -







New Biden ads highlight Obama's praise from Medal of Freedom award SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As two of his chief rivals spar over each other's credibility, Joe Biden's campaign is reminding voters of the ultimate tribute he earned from President Obama, as a "a resilient and loyal and humble servant." As it did in the earliest days of his candidacy, the Biden campaign is promoting the glowing tribute Obama offered as he awarded his vice president the Presidential Medal of Freedom, two years ago this week. The 30-second video will target Iowans visiting YouTube starting Friday. The campaign says it is pushing this message onto the digital streaming platform at a time when they expect traffic to be higher as the NFL's conference championship games approach. Visitors to the YouTube homepage will see the video prominently on the masthead; a 60-second version will also be launched as an auto-play video before other videos. The video highlights Obama's praise for Biden's character, as a parent and Gold Star parent. It closes with Obama saying, "the best part is he's nowhere close to finished" — a comment made long before either he or Biden could have anticipated how the 2020 field would take shape. Biden has shown little hesitation to invoke Obama's name on the campaign trail. But his campaign has been careful not to use the president's image and voice as freely. Advisers have kept an open line of communication with president's team to ensure that any messaging that invokes their time in the White House together does not go beyond what Obama would consider fair use, or suggest an endorsement that Obama has not offered.







Democratic group pledges millions for state legislative wins WASHINGTON — The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), the official organization dedicated to electing Democrats to state legislatures around the country, committed Thursday to spending $50 million to help the party get an edge ahead of key redistricting battles of 2021. That spending will be part of its "Flip Everything" campaign, which the DLCC announced Thursday during a press briefing in Washington D.C. While the group has a vast range of targeted states, its map also includes presidential battleground states like North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, and Arizona. According to DLCC President, Jessica Post, "there's so much power on the line" when it comes to statewide elections. "The states are our first line of defense against Donald Trump," Post said. "The states serve as a firewall against the administration's policies." This year's state elections will decide democracy for the decade. We're working to #FlipEverything in 2020 by targeting over a dozen chambers. We'll spend over $50 million to get our message to an expected 156 million voters. Democracy is on the line. pic.twitter.com/wvGuPyeK6F — Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (@DLCC) January 16, 2020 The stakes are high for this year's elections specifically because in many states, the legislatures play a key role in drawing the district maps for the next decade of elections. Republicans gained 675 state legislative seats in the 2010 midterm elections, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, which put Republicans in strong shape when maps were drawn in 2011. The DLCC has helped Democrats win majorities in 10 state legislative chambers since President Trump was elected — flipping a total of 436 seats from Republicans, including wins in 425 districts that the president won in 2016. The organization hopes to bring another 10 state chambers under Democratic control in 2020. Post credits Democrats' previous successes in part to the DLCC's improved infrastructure, candidate recruitment, and voter outreach. She also noted that financial investments have soared with the DLCC on track to spend an unprecedented $50 million this cycle. Looking forward to 2020, Post said the DLCC will continue to invest time, money, and staff into these targeted states and pointed to state Democrats' 2019 victory in Virginia where the General Assembly began its latest session under total Democratic control for the first time in 25 years. Virginia — Post's "favorite new Democratic trifecta" — received an early $1 million investment from the DLCC and had its own embedded political staffer. The DLCC plans to embed more staff in battleground states in 2020. Post said that the DLCC is also using "high profile allies" to its advantage on the campaign trail. In a Texas State House special election on January 28 — a race receiving national attention — former presidential candidates Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro are campaigning for Democrat Eliz Markowitz. Post said it would be "earth shattering" if Markowitz wins this seat. On the 2020 presidential election, Post said the DLCC continues to work with several presidential candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), and Former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg. "We obviously will beat Donald Trump in 2020," Post said. "We have to do that but there's been huge progress in states."







New grant fund looks to power gender parity in elected office WASHINGTON — Panorama Global, a nonprofit group, is sponsoring recruitment and training programs for women running for elected office across the country. The Ascend Fund, announced on Tuesday, is the latest venture for Panorama Global to get involved in gender parity in elected offices. The group received its seed money from Melinda Gates' investment and incubation company Pivotal Ventures. Chief executive officer and founder Gabrielle Fitzgerald told NBC News that the fund is one of their "biggest and most prominent" grants yet, and is actively looking to work with nonpartisan and nonprofit organizations that recruit and train women to run for office. "There are barriers that exist that make it hard for women to run for office," Fitzgerald said. "It requires you to be away from home, and oftentimes today, women are still the primary caregivers." Fitzgerald continued that aside from systematic barriers that preclude women from running, the lack of female candidates creates a pipeline problem for possible recruits. "It's not just training that women need to declare candidacy for office, it's also encouragement," Fitzgerald said. Two groups have already received three-year grants: New American Leaders and Vote Run Lead. New American Leaders focuses on recruiting and training people of color, immigrants and refugees to run for state legislatures. While they work with both men and women, they will only use money from The Ascend Fund on programming for women. "Our programs start at the point of entry, recruitment and training," founder and president of New American Leaders Sayu Bhojwani said. According to Bhojwani, because of New American Leaders' designation as a 501(c)(3), the group cannot provide support once someone has formally entered a race. Bhojwani clarified that the Ascend Fund and partners at Panorama Global "will not be involved in designing the programs" at New American Leaders, the partnership "is an opportunity to identify ongoing problems" in recruiting and training women for office. Vote Run Lead works with women across the country and also specializes in recruiting and training women to run for state legislatures. Vote Run Lead founder and CEO Erin Vilardi said that the Ascend Fund will act as an "accelerator" for programs the group had already been planning to enact. "We are going as fast as we can to keep up with demand for women raising their hand [to run]," Vilardi said. Vilardi continued that this grant will help push against assumptions that ventures supporting "women in politics is fully funded," or that it's "a demand problem." "Gender equity is really possible," Vilardi said. "Really at this point, it's about the resources." Vilardi said the additional funding will allow Vote Run Lead to work more to support women who have already won office, and not just help get them there. According to Fitzgerald, because the groups being selected, and the fund money, are coming from nonpartisan actors, it allows the focus to be going state-by-state to achieve gender parity in state legislatures. "Obviously different parties have different priorities and quotas for how they think about their recruitment," Fitzgerald said. "But they don't have an overall strategy for what we're describing."







Liz Cheney will not run for Senate WASHINGTON — Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney announced Thursday that she would not run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat this year, arguing that she "can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives." 1/3

Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening our freedom and our Wyoming values every day. They must be stopped. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 16, 2020 3/3

Liz Cheney will not run for Senate WASHINGTON — Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney announced Thursday that she would not run for the state's open U.S. Senate seat this year, arguing that she "can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives." 1/3

Nancy Pelosi and the Socialist Democrats in the House of Representatives are threatening our freedom and our Wyoming values every day. They must be stopped. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 16, 2020 3/3

I believe I can have the biggest impact for the people of Wyoming by remaining in leadership in the House of Representatives & working to take our GOP majority back. I will not be running for the Senate in 2020. I plan to seek re-election to the House of Representatives. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 16, 2020 The specter of a Cheney bid to replace retiring Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wy., loomed large over the Wyoming Senate field, even though Cheney's House Republican colleague, Rep. Cynthia Lummis, jumped in only weeks after Enzi's decision. Cheney repeatedly refused to rule out a bid in recent months, and was seen as a top candidate because of both her stature in the House, where she's the third-ranking Republican, as well as her lineage. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, served 10 years as Wyoming's congressman and is one of the most famous political figures in the state. She briefly challenged Enzi's re-election in the 2014 Senate Republican primary, but withdrew from that race pointing to health issues in her family. Now, Lummis is the odds-on favorite to replace Enzi in a state that hasn't elected a Democratic senator in almost a half-century.







Two New Hampshire state reps switch their support to Amy Klobuchar MANCHESTER, N.H. — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expanded her support base in the Granite State on Thursday when she picked up endorsements from two state representatives who previously supported Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker respectively. State Rep. Michael Pedersen had announced his support for Warren in November and State Rep. Linn Opderbecke supported Booker before the New Jersey senator ended his presidential campaign earlier this week. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during at fundraiser in Las Vegas on Nov. 17, 2019. John Locher / AP file In an uncommon move of switching public endorsements, especially while both candidates are still in the race, Pedersen said in an interview with NBC News that the primary reason he's switching his support to Klobuchar is due to electability. "I like both candidates a lot, and am friends with staff on both teams, however I think that Sen. Klobuchar is more electable across the country than Sen. Warren," Pedersen said. "She has a proven track record of winning in Trump country. And Sen. Warren has a proven track record of winning in liberal northeast." Pedersen said that his support had been evolving for the last couple of weeks, but solidified behind Klobuchar after Tuesday night's Democratic debate. "After the debate, I saw everybody pairing up — Sen. Warren and Sanders competition against one another, and then everyone else. I just think those two as a team, Sanders and Warren, they don't appeal widely across the nation as Sen. Klobuchar." Pedersen said that he plans to knock on doors for Klobuchar in the remaining weeks until the New Hampshire primary. Prior to Booker ending his presidential campaign, Pedersen also thought he was a strong candidate and noted that Booker's supporters may now turn to candidates like Klobuchar — a sentiment echoed by Opderbecke. "Amy showed on the debate stage that she's someone who tells the truth and has people's backs," Opderbecke said in a statement. "That is the leadership we need to take on Donald Trump. Amy will not only beat Trump, but also will secure victories up and down the ballot. I'm proud to support her campaign for president." In the last week, Klobuchar also picked up endorsements from N.H. state Rep. Jim Verschueren, former state Sen. Iris Estabrook and Deputy Speaker of the N.H. House Karen Ebel.







Elizabeth Warren earns endorsements from over 100 Latino leaders WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced more than 100 endorsements from Latina, Latino and Latinx community leaders on Thursday. The list include New York Assemblywoman Rep. Catalina Cruz, who was brought to the U.S. undocumented as a child, award-winning writer and poet Elizabeth Acevedo and Rosie Castro, the mother of Julián and Joaquin Castro — both of whom recently endorsed Warren. The endorsers come from more than a dozen states, including Iowa, as well as influential Super Tuesday states like California and Texas. "I am grateful for the support of this list of Latina, Latino and Latinx leaders who have made incomparable gains for their communities and continue to trailblaze for the good of everyone," Warren said in a statement provided exclusively to NBC. "I am proud to stand with them in this fight for big, structural change." "These leaders make up the heart of our movement, and with their support, we can make big, structural change. That's how we win in 2020 and beat Donald Trump," said Latinx Outreach campaign's director Jonathan Jayes Green. The endorsements come less than three weeks before the Iowa caucuses and as the conversation around the diversity of candidates running for president intensifies. This week's debate in Iowa included only white candidates. After former HUD Sec. Julián Castro, the only Latino candidate in the race ended his campaign, he quickly endorsed Warren and has become an active surrogate for her campaign. Julián Castro calls for shaking up order of primary states 09:26 Castro has long been complimentary of Warren's outreach efforts to minority communities. "Senator Warren certainly has done a good job, I think, of reaching out to different communities during the course of this campaign. I've been very impressed with the work that she's done both in the African-American community and the Latino community," Castro said in an interview on MSNBC in November. The duo's campaigning efforts have led to speculation that Warren might consider Castro as a candidate for vice president and that his support may help turnout among Latino voters — Latinos will be the largest non-white voting bloc in this election. Castro has been campaigning extensively for Warren in early voting states like Iowa and Nevada.







Buttigieg brings selfie style ad campaign to Iowa ahead of the caucuses MASON CITY, Iowa — With 18 days to go until the Iowa caucuses, Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg has his sights set on flipping counties







Buttigieg gets first N.H. congressional endorsement from Ann Kuster MANCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster will formally endorse Pete Buttigieg for president at a rally in Concord Friday, both Kuster’s office and Buttigieg’s campaign confirm to NBC News. Kuster tweeted out her endorsement Wednesday evening, saying, “with our country so consumed by division, @PeteButtigieg is the leader who can finally turn the page on the Trump presidency and bring our nation together." With our country so consumed by division, @PeteButtigieg is the leader who can finally turn the page on the Trump presidency and bring our nation together. He has the courage to break from the past to lead us to a better future—I’m excited to endorse him to be our next president. — Ann McLane Kuster (@AnnMcLaneKuster) January 15, 2020 Kuster will be the first member of the New Hampshire congressional delegation to make an endorsement for the New Hampshire primary, which is just under a month away. The congresswoman has participated in many campaign events with Buttigieg in New Hampshire, as well as for various other Democratic presidential candidates, including Biden, Warren, Klobuchar, Booker, O’Rourke and more. “From working to tackle the opioid epidemic and increasing access to health care to honoring our pledge to our veterans and their families when they return home, Rep. Kuster has spent her career delivering results for New Hampshire families,” Buttigieg said in a statement Thursday night in which his campaign also announced Kuster will serve as a national co-chair. “At a time of so much dysfunction in Washington, Rep. Kuster has brought Americans together to improve the lives of her constituents. She represents the best of our politics and I’m honored to have her serve as our co-chair.” Share this -





