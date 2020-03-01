First case of coronavirus confirmed in Republic of Ireland The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, health officials in the country have said. The case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy and that the patient is receiving appropriate medical care,the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said in a statement. It added that it was working to identify anyone the patient had contact with to provide them with information and advice on how to prevent further spread of the virus. We have been informed today of a confirmed case of #COVID19 in Ireland. @hselive now working to identify any contact patient may have had, to provide them with info & advice to prevent further spread. It is important to note that risk of transmission through casual contact is low pic.twitter.com/zclI9PYBag — HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) (@hpscireland) February 29, 2020 Share this -







Family of infected Washington student releases statement The family of the high school student in Snohomish County, Washington who tested positive for coronavirus shared a statement Saturday through the local health district: "Our child became ill with flu-like symptoms on Monday morning. We took the necessary steps to have him seen by medical professionals and to be tested for the flu. We didn’t learn of the testing of COVID-19 until Friday morning, after our now symptom-free child left for school. He promptly returned home before school started." "We are taking this situation very seriously. Please know that we have been following all guidance and instructions from both the healthcare providers that treated our son, as well the Snohomish Health District. We understand the concerns and anxiety raised, but we ask that the community and media please respect our family’s privacy." Share this -







A tourist looks out from a window at the locked down H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel after a guest tested positive for coronavirus on Feb. 29, 2020. Borja Suarez / Reuters Share this -







Paris' landmark Louvre closes for staff meeting on coronavirus Art lovers were locked out of Paris's famous Louvre on Sunday as staff at the world’s most-visited museum held a meeting about the coronavirus outbreak. Long lines of disgruntled tourists snaked outside the museum which is home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa portrait and the Venus de Milo sculpture. ⚠ An informational meeting on the public health situation linked to #COVID19 prevention measures following the ministerial instructions transmitted by the competent authorities has delayed the opening of the #Louvre on Sunday, March 1.



The museum cannot open at the moment. pic.twitter.com/rmjcN2GORJ — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) March 1, 2020 A spokeswoman said the museum in central Paris was expected to open after the meeting between management, personnel and the staff doctor. She added museums were not covered by government orders to cancel and until further notice, all public gatherings indoors or in confined spaces with more than 5,000 people. The government issued the orders on Saturday in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Share this -







Italian national tests positive for coronavirus at locked down Tenerife hotel An Italian national staying at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed on lockdown after four cases of the coronavirus were detected has tested positive for the virus, regional health authorities have confirmed. The Italian national, part of the same group as the four original cases at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, has been in isolation in a hotel room since Feb. 24 and will be taken to the hospital, the Canary Islands' regional health authorities said Saturday, adding the Italian was "in good state of health". It brings the total number of active cases in the Canary Islands to six - five in Tenerife and one in La Gomera. On Saturday, the fifth day of the hotel's lockdown, some of the 130 guests who had been cleared to leave on Friday were seen exiting its grounds with suitcases. More than 700 tourists remain inside waiting out a 14-day isolation period imposed on Wednesday. Share this -







Number of cases in Iran nears 1,000 Iran's health ministry said the number of confirmed cases reached nearly 1,000 Sunday. Iranian Health Ministry spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpour said on Iranian state television 987 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and 54 people have died. Only China, where the outbreak originated, has recorded more deaths. Along with South Korea and Italy, Iran is one of the coronavirus epidemic hotspots outside of China. Share this -







Churches closed in South Korea as coronavirus tally tops 3,700 Churches were closed in South Korea on Sunday with many holding online services instead as authorities fought to rein in public gatherings, with 586 new infections taking the tally to 3,736 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump of 813 cases in South Korea's battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 18. In Seoul, the capital, about a dozen worshippers were turned away from the Yoido Full Gospel Church, which put a sermon for its 560,000 followers on YouTube, filmed with a small choir instead of all 200 members and 60-strong orchestra. "I had heard there would be no service, but just came to check as I live nearby, but yes, it is so empty," said one of them, Song Young-koo, as he left South Korea's biggest church. "It's a wise decision to do it online, since the virus would easily spread at mass gatherings and churches can be no exception." Share this -







U.K. PM Boris Johnson to chair emergency response committee about epidemic Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the government's emergency response committee on Monday, signalling a stepping up of Britain's preparation for COVID-19. Describing the outbreak as a "very, very significant challenge," the U.K.'s Health Minister Matt Hancock, admitted that the country was planning for the epidemic to get worse. "We've got a clear strategy for dealing with coronavirus - a very, very significant challenge," he told British broadcaster Sky News. "We're also planning in case this gets worse, much worse." Share this -







Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan could be delayed until autumn Tokyo and Beijing are leaning towards delaying Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan, originally planned for early April, as the neighbours battle a coronavirus outbreak, Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Sunday. Citing diplomatic sources in both countries, the paper said the visit was likely to be postponed until autumn or later. However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference Saturday, that preparations for Xi's visit were going ahead. Share this -





