First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Republic of Ireland The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, health officials in the country have said. The case is associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy and that the patient is receiving appropriate medical care,the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said in a statement. It added that it was working to identify anyone the patient had contact with to provide them with information and advice on how to prevent further spread of the virus. We have been informed today of a confirmed case of #COVID19 in Ireland. @hselive now working to identify any contact patient may have had, to provide them with info & advice to prevent further spread. It is important to note that risk of transmission through casual contact is low pic.twitter.com/zclI9PYBag — HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) (@hpscireland) February 29, 2020 Share this -







Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan could be delayed until autumn Tokyo and Beijing are leaning towards delaying Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan, originally planned for early April, as the neighbours battle a coronavirus outbreak, Japan's Sankei Shimbun newspaper reported Sunday. Citing diplomatic sources in both countries, the paper said the visit was likely to be postponed until autumn or later. However, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a news conference Saturday, that preparations for Xi's visit were going ahead. Share this -







Husband of British woman jailed in Iran says she could have COVID-19 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British Iranian mother who has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016 may have contracted COVID-19, her husband has said. Richard Ratcliffe said in statement a statement issued by the Free Nazanin Campaign, that Tehran's Evin Prison, where she is detained, has repeatedly refused to test her for the respiratory illness following a "strange cold" that has not improved in more than five days. "For a long time this has not felt like a normal cold, he said. "These symptoms have lasted almost a week. I know I need to get medicine to get better. This does not go magically." Ratcliffe also called on the British government to insist his wife was tested for the virus and has asked U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure British Iranians held in the prison on are diplomatically protected. Share this -







Baby, 6 weeks old, tests positive for COVID-19 in South Korea A baby born Jan. 15 has tested positive fore COVID-19 in South Korea, making him perhaps the youngest patient to be infected with coronavirus. Both of his parents also tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The baby and his mother are in stable condition, South Korean public health officials said. The two have been placed under isolation in their home instead of being hospitalized because of the baby's age. The father's condition was not immediately clear. Share this -







Australian passenger from Diamond Princess cruise dies A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 16, 2020. Athit Perawongmetha / Reuters file An Australian man who traveled aboard the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship died from COVID-19 this weekend in the city of Perth, the Australian government said. The Diamond Princess carried 3,700 passengers and crew before a quarantine began in early February off the coast of Japan. At least 621 people tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, including 10 Australians. Six other passengers have died from the virus. Nine of the Australian patients will return to their home states for medical treatment, according to Australian public health officials. Australia currently has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the country. Share this -







Washington state firefighters quarantined 'out of an abundance of caution' Washington state firefighters who came into contact with coronavirus patients have been quarantined "out of an abundance of caution," a local official said Saturday. They will remain isolated for two weeks. Seven members of the Redmond Fire Department in King County have been removed from service, according to public health officials. Six are quarantined at home and one other at a secured facility. In neighboring Kirkland, also in King County, firefighters who responded to an outbreak at a nursing home are being quarantined either at home or at a facility. At least 27 patients and 25 staff members at the Life Care Center have symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to local health officials. Kirkland officials did not say how many firefighters there are being quarantined. Earlier on Saturday, a man in his 50s with underlying health problems died from the virus. There was no evidence he contracted the virus through travel. Share this -







Illinois county confirms new patient with COVID-19 The second largest county in the U.S. is reporting its third case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Officials in Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, said on Saturday that the patient has been hospitalized and is in isolation. State and local public health officials are calling it a presumptive case of COVID-19 until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm lab results. Health officials also said they are working to determine who the patient came in contact with and will actively monitor those people to prevent further transmission. The state will request that the CDC deploy a team to support these efforts. In January, a husband and wife in Chicago were diagnosed with coronavirus. The wife had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, to care for her father. Both patients made a full recovery. Share this -







More than 1,000 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours reported outside of China Fueled by hundreds of new cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran, more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported outside of mainland China in the last 24 hours, according to an NBC News analysis of information from the World Health Organization, state government leaders and health officials. This is the greatest single-day increase in confirmed cases outside of China since the coronavirus first surfaced. While mainland China reported 573 new cases in the last day, approximately 1,500 new cases were reported in the rest of the world. Also, 61 deaths and nearly 3,000 recoveries were reported, bringing the total fatalities to 2,973 and total recoveries to more than 41,000. Share this -







Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, with two confirmed cases associated with the nursing facility reported so far. David Ryder / Getty Images Share this -







'It's all hands on deck:' Pence on U.S. response to coronavirus threat Vice President Mike Pence says that when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus in the United States, "it's all hands on deck." In an interview airing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Pence said federal agencies were "leaning into" President Donald Trump's directives to "mitigate" the virus' impact on U.S. soil, which includes expanding travel restrictions outside the country. Watch "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd" Sunday at 9 a.m. ET or check local listings. Pence: Trump would ‘respect’ local decisions if schools close over coronavirus March 1, 2020 01:39 On Saturday, Trump and Pence announced additional travel restrictions involving Iran and increased warnings about travel to areas of Italy and South Korea hit by coronavirus. Travel from China to the U.S. has already been restricted. "The president’s concern is the health and safety of the American people," Pence said on "Meet the Press." When asked whether the White House is worried about potential economic fallout from coronavirus, Pence said the economy "will come back." He also said the president will respect any local or state decisions to close schools if they find it necessary. "We’re going to focus on the health of the American people," he said. Share this -





