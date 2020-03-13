First cases reported in East Africa

Kenya has banned all major public events after confirming its first case of the coronavirus from a woman who had returned to Kenya from the United States, the health minister said on Friday.
Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health, told a news conference the government had suspended all public gatherings, sporting events, open-air religious meetings and "all events that are of a huge public nature."
Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for being ill-prepared to test for the coronavirus and blamed President Barack Obama for the situation.
"For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.....," Trump wrote.
In a follow-up tweet, Trump wrote, “.... Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!"
South Korean nurses suit up to treat patients infected with COVID-19
Isobel van Hagen
1h ago / 11:33 AM UTC
U.S. cases surpass 1,700 as Congress works towards aid package
The number of cases reported in the United States has surpassed past 1,700 on Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. The death toll remained at 41.
Congress is nearing a deal with the Trump administration on a sweeping aid package with sick pay, food assistance, free coronavirus testing and other resources to help reassure anxious Americans and calm markets, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Thursday.
The English Premier League announced Friday it was suspended until April 3 due to the coronavirus, when the situation will then be reviewed.
The decision comes just a day after the league said games this weekend would continue with fans in stadiums, in contrast to decisions taken by other major sports leagues from the NBA to MLB. That appears to have changed last night after Arsenal announced coach Mikel Arteta had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England
The country’s top sports league has legions of fans in the U.S. and across the world. The suspension leaves the fate of the season, most of which had already been played, in doubt. Liverpool had seemed on course to seal a historic title after decades of waiting. Other English soccer leagues also said Friday they were suspended for the same period.
Arata Yamamoto and Reuters
1h ago / 11:17 AM UTC
Japan still plans to hold a 'sound and safe' Olympics
Japan said it was determined to hold the Tokyo Olympics on schedule on Friday, after President Donald Trump suggested a one-year delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In response, Japan Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto told reporters that among the International Olympic Committee and 2020 organizers, "There have been absolutely no discussions about a possible postponement or a cancellation either."
"Preparations are underway for the July 24 opening ceremony, ensuring that we are able to hold a sound and safe Games," she said.
Andy Eckardt
2h ago / 10:37 AM UTC
High risk of European health capacity being overwhelmed, experts warn
The risk is high that European healthcare systems will be overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak, the E.U.'s health agency has warned.
"The risk of healthcare system capacity being exceeded in the E.U./[European Economic Area] and the U.K. in the coming weeks is considered high," the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Thursday.
The also called for a slew of measures to be implemented to halt the spread of the deadly disease — including quarantines of confirmed or suspected carriers and prioritizing slowing demand for specialized healthcare needs, such as ICU beds.
The European Economic Area (EAA) includes Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.
2h ago / 10:32 AM UTC
Venezuelan migrants wear protective masks at Colombian border
2h ago / 10:27 AM UTC
Melbourne F1 Grand Prix canceled amid coronavirus fears
Isobel van Hagen
1h ago / 11:07 AM UTC
Australian official who tested positive recently met with Ivanka Trump, Barr
An Australian minister who recently met with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr announced on Friday that he had the coronavirus.
Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI