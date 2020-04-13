First death in Wyoming means all 50 states now report coronavirus fatalities

Wyoming reported its first coronavirus related death on Monday, meaning all 50 states now have at least one fatality in the pandemic. The state has 275 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease associated with the virus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There are another 98 probable cases. There have been more than 22,000 deaths in the U.S. arising from the pandemic and more than half a million confirmed positive cases. Share this -







Could old vaccines for other germs protect against coronavirus? Charles D. Brown fills a vial with the BCG tuberculosis vaccine, at a state-operated laboratory in Albany, N.Y. on Dec. 2, 1947. AP file Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they could provide a little stopgap protection against COVID-19 until a more precise shot arrives. It may sound odd: Vaccines are designed to target a specific disease. But vaccines made using live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to boost the immune system’s first line of defense, a more general way to guard against germs. And history books show that sometimes translates into at least some cross-protection against other, completely different bugs. Read the full story here. Share this -







Apple and Google reveal more details about smartphone contact tracing Apple and Google said Monday that engineering and health-focused employees have been working around the clock on new coronavirus tracking technology for two and a half weeks. The companies hosted a joint press call — a rarity for the tech rivals — and stressed that privacy is paramount for any app used in contact tracing. The lead executives in charge of the effort from both companies emphasized they have designed the Bluetooth technology so individual identities will be anonymized and no locations would be used. Both companies also said that anonymized data could be held on government-run servers or stored on a server that is provided by the companies for 14 days. Test results would be stored only on individual devices, which Apple called the most important design aspect. Apple and Google say they are currently helping public health officials in the U.S. and around the world build free apps that would deploy this new capability. The companies would either build a complete app for a state public health authority that would be rebranded or help them design and write their own. In the apps, users would provide consent then disclose a verified positive COVID-19 test or clinical diagnosis. Share this -







Ohio requires all nursing homes to notify families of outbreaks The Ohio Department of Health issued an order requiring long-term care facilities to notify residents and families when a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, governor Mike DeWine announced Monday. "The Ohio Department of Health had been strongly encouraging facilities to notify families all along, but this order makes this notification mandatory," DeWine said. "Families of long-term care residents have a right to know if individuals at these facilities are sick." The state will begin listing long-term care facilities with positive COVID-19 cases on its coronavirus website as well. The federal government The federal government does not require nursing homes to disclose coronavirus infections to the families of healthy residents according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It also does not keep a formal tally of the number of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes or the number of facilities with infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Last week, NBC News tallied more than 2,200 deaths associated with long-term care facilities, based on information from 24 states. Share this -







Antibody tests need to be in place for 2nd coronavirus wave, CDC director says Robert Redfield, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 8, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images As Americans look toward a return to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic, a major question will be: Who is immune to the virus? To answer that question, the promise of antibody tests looms large. These tests are different from the diagnostic tests used to determine whether a person is sick with the virus. Instead, the tests look for the antibodies in a person's blood that the immune system makes in response to an infection. Read the full story here. Share this -







Majority say Trump’s push to begin NFL season on time was inappropriate, new poll finds Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky leads teammates out of the tunnel for a game against the New England Patriots in Philadelphia on Nov. 3, 2019. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters file A Seton Hall Sports poll released Monday showed that a majority of Americans believe medical experts — rather than President Trump — should decide when the National Football League season begins amid the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after the president spoke to league commissioners last Saturday, encouraging them to start the NFL season on time — a move that most of the public disapproved of according to this same survey. Just 36 percent said the president’s comments were appropriate. Read the full story here. Share this -





