The first polls have closed

The Georgia gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp is too early to call, according to NBC News.

Polls in Georgia closed at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The race is one of the most closely watched of the 2018 midterm cycle. Abrams is attempting to become the first female African-American governor in U.S. history. Kemp has embraced President Donald Trump and highlighted his positions on gun rights and illegal immigration.

If neither candidate tops 50 percent, they will face off, again, in a one-on-one runoff on Dec. 4.