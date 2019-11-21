First question is about impeachment Noting that tonight’s debate comes just hours after a jampacked day of public testimony in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, the first question directed at the candidates, aimed at Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., was about whether she’d try to convince her colleagues in the Senate that President Donald Trump deserves to be convicted, if the House impeaches him. “Of course I will,” she said. Warren, Klobuchar on impeachment support 03:21 Share this -







Meanwhile in Iowa... WINTERSET, IA - Madison County Democrats host a watch party at The Sports Page. We're about 45 min SW of Des Moines. Organizers @MorganRSperry @etstorey are here for @ewarren and @KamalaHarris. I'll be taking voter temperature on the #DemDebate in real time. Follow along: pic.twitter.com/THkahdVfbF — Ben Pu (@BenPu_nbc) November 21, 2019







Booker goes after Warren's wealth tax Booker, who has moved closer to the stage's edge, had the first direct attack on Warren's wealth tax plan. He's talking about minority communities wanting the opportunity for entrepreneurship and said that they don't just want equality in wealth, but equality in opportunity. He seems to go directly after Warren's goal to restructure the American economy to help the working class. He called the wealth tax "cumbersome" and said that Democrats need to talk about how we tax wealth but also grow wealth across the country.







Yang, Gabbard, Steyer silent early Yang, Steyer and Gabbard aren't getting any speaking time early. Twenty minutes in and the three candidates have yet to be asked a question.







Biden says impeachment hearings show that Trump and Putin don't want him as nominee In his first answer of the night, Biden said the impeachment hearings have made clear to him that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin don't want him to be the Democratic nominee. "Trump doesn't want me to be the nominee," Biden said, pointing to the House inquiry into the withholding of aid to Ukraine as the president pushed for an investigation into the former vice president and his son Hunter. And "Vladimir Putin doesn't want me to be president," Biden added. Biden argued that the most important consideration for Democratic voters in the race is to choose a nominee who can beat Trump, secure a Democratic majority in the Senate and increase the number of House Democrats. He says that's him.







Harris says Trump is running a 'criminal enterprise' After Sondland's testimony, Harris said that "justice is on the ballot" because the president has been running a "criminal enterprise" and impeachment is part of holding Trump accountable. But she also wrapped her answer around inequality in the country, where the rich and powerful break the law with impunity. And she wants to hold them accountable as president.







Biden says 'battle for the soul' of the nation is about more than Trump Ahead of tonight's debate, Biden has tweeted a thread outlining exactly what he means when he says America is in a "battle for the soul of this nation." It's a development we've seen on the campaign trail in recent weeks where Biden has said that the battle isn't just one about defeating President Donald Trump, but a personal battle for those facing economic hardships. In tonight's thread, he goes further saying the "soul of the nation" means improvement on different fronts and how he is the only one who can get that done — a good preview of what he's expected to say tonight. When I talk about the soul of this nation—I'm talking about a country where no one has to worry about whether they can afford health care.



I fought like hell to get Obamacare passed and I'm the only one on tonight's stage who has led a transformation of our health care system. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 21, 2019






