FIRST READ: After Tuesday's losses, Sanders faces more questions about his campaign's future Under normal circumstances, there would be enormous pressure for Bernie Sanders to suspend his presidential campaign and unite — now that he trails Joe Biden by 315 pledged delegates, and that he continues to underperform from his 2016 campaign. But these aren't normal circumstances. With more than 5,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with at least 100 deaths, and with states (including Ohio yesterday) postponing their primaries until May or June, the interest isn't party unity. It's the country's health.







ANALYSIS: Sanders' coronavirus pitch flopped. Was it the message or the messenger? Bernie Sanders says the coronavirus pandemic highlights the need for the populist progressive political revolution he's been promoting for five years. Democrats aren't buying it. The vast majority of them trust front-runner Joe Biden to handle a crisis more than they trust Sanders, according to NBC News polls in a series of states that held presidential primaries Tuesday. In Florida, 71 percent of voters picked Biden on that question, while 64 percent did in Illinois and 63 percent did in Arizona. The question now for progressives is whether it's their message or their messenger, Sanders, that Democrats are rejecting as the centrist Biden moves ever closer to winning the party's nomination and President Donald Trump pushes a coronavirus stimulus package that features a populist plan to send thousand-dollar checks to Americans. Read the analysis here.







Sanders to 'assess' campaign Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to assess his 2020 presidential campaign with his supporters after losing primaries in three states on Tuesday, his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, said in a statement Wednesday morning. "The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," Shakir said following Sanders' losses in Florida, Illinois and Arizona to former Vice President Joe Biden, according to NBC News' projections. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign." "In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable," Shakir continued. Read the story here.







NBC News Primary Poll: Voters who oppose 'Medicare for All' boost Biden in Arizona Joe Biden beat Bernie Sanders to win the Arizona Democratic primary with support from voters who said the next president's policies should return to former President Barack Obama's, according to results from an NBC News Primary Poll. Biden also got support from those who said they oppose "Medicare for All," a key piece of Sanders' platform, and those who said the qualities that matter most to them in a candidate are someone with the right temperament and someone who can unite the country. Biden also won the Arizona primary with support from groups that have been strongholds for him — voters age 45 and above and those who identify as moderate or conservative. Read more on the NBC News Primary Poll.







Biden wins Arizona primary to cap three-state sweep, NBC News projects Biden wins the Arizona Democratic primary, NBC News projects, capping a sweep of contests in three states on Tuesday. The trio of wins allowed the former vice president to grow his lead in the total delegate count over Sanders and tighten his grip on the Democratic presidential nomination. With 62 percent of the vote in Arizona in, Biden led Sanders 44 percent to 31 percent. There are 67 pledged delegates at stake in Arizona. As of 11:15 p.m. ET, Biden had received 23, while Sanders was awarded 19, according to NBC News. Earlier in the night, Biden defeated Sanders in the Florida and Illinois Democratic primaries, according to NBC News projections, allowing Biden to open up what could be an insurmountable delegate lead in the battle for the nomination. As of of 11:15 p.m ET, an NBC News projection of the total delegate count showed Biden leading Sanders 1,124 to 815. To win the nomination on the first ballot, a Democratic candidate must receive support from a majority of pledged delegates — at least 1,991.







NBC News Primary Poll: Arizona's Latino voters split between Biden and Sanders Latino voters made up 27 percent of the electorate in Tuesday's Arizona Democratic primary, and they were split between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, according to results from an NBC News Primary Poll. Forty-five percent of Arizona's Latino voters said they planned to support Biden, while 44 percent said they planned to support Sanders. Among the state's Latino voters, 52 percent said the issue that mattered most to their vote is health care, followed by income inequality, race relations and climate change. Arizona's white voters were less likely to choose health care as the most important issue (44 percent), the poll found. A majority of Latino voters in the state also said they support replacing private health insurance with a single government plan for everyone, a notable part of Sanders' platform. Fifty-four percent of Arizona's Latino voters identify as liberal; 46 percent identify as moderate or conservative. More of these voters are age 45 or older (57 percent) than are under 45 (43 percent). Read more on the NBC News Primary Poll.







Arizona too early to call, NBC News projects Arizona's Democratic primary is too early to call, NBC News projects. As of 10 p.m. ET, NBC News has projected Biden the winner in Florida and Illinois. He now holds a commanding delegate lead of nearly 300 points and is more than halfway to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination.






