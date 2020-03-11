FIRST READ: Biden takes command of race, leaving Sanders with difficult questions Halfway through the primary contests, more Democratic voters have made it abundantly clear that they want Joe Biden’s restoration over Bernie Sanders’ revolution. That’s the message from last night’s decisive Biden victories in Mississippi (where he’s ahead 81 percent to 14.8 percent), Missouri (60 percent to 35 percent), Michigan (53 percent to 37 percent) and even Idaho (49 percent to 43 percent). (NBC News’ Decision Desk says that Washington state, where Sanders is ahead by 2,000 votes with 69 percent in, is “too close to call,” and NBC just projected Sanders the winner of North Dakota’s caucuses). So in the 20 Democratic contests beginning with Super Tuesday last week, African Americans, older voters, moderates and voters who call themselves somewhat (but not very) liberal overwhelmingly broken for Biden — and many of those are the most reliable voting blocs for Democrats. That’s compared with younger voters, very liberals and Latinos who have sided with Sanders. Get the rest of First Read. Share this -







A brief history of when Democratic debates have ended When was the final debate in past Democratic WH primary races? As late as June 3 and as early as February 26. Here's the modern history: pic.twitter.com/se4O82xqrL — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 11, 2020 Share this -







ANALYSIS: Sanders divided Democrats and handed Biden the lion's share Bernie Sanders is running the wrong campaign at the wrong time, and that is the greatest gift he could give Joe Biden. In an election season in which most Democratic voters told candidates, party leaders and pollsters they cared only about beating President Donald Trump, Sanders focused first on smashing party pillars with a purist brand of progressive politics that demonized Democrats nearly as much as Republicans. He chose to divide a party desperate for unity, and he ended up with the smaller share. Now, the rest of the party has turned on him. Read the full analysis here. Share this -







Sanders wins North Dakota, NBC News projects Bernie Sanders has won North Dakota's Democratic caucus, NBC News projected Wednesday morning. With 72 percent of the vote in, Sanders leads Biden in the state 53.3 percent to 39.8 percent as of 8 a.m. So far, Sanders has picked up 8 delegates in the state and Biden has picked up 6. Even with Sanders’ projected win, Biden still leads Sanders in the overall delegate count nationally, with Biden receiving 837 delegates to Sanders' 689. Sanders wins North Dakota, NBC News projects March 11, 2020 00:25 Share this -





