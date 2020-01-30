FIRST READ: Senate Republicans appear ready to fall in line on impeachment vote despite earlier concerns

It’s so revealing how Republicans’ attitudes about the Ukraine scandal have evolved in just four months.

We’ve gone from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., saying evidence of a quid pro quo would be “very disturbing,” to GOP senators not willing to hear from John Bolton, who claims in a new book that President Trump told him he was linking Ukraine’s security aid to investigating the Bidens.

We’ve also moved from some GOP senators being opposed to a president asking a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political rival — “Look, it is not appropriate for any candidate for federal office, certainly, including a sitting president, to ask for assistance from a foreign country,” Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said in September — to Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz now suggesting that a president could do almost anything to win re-election.

That evolution tells you where we’re likely headed.

Get the rest of First Read.