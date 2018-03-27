Feedback

First Read's 10 Primary Races to Watch

Mark your calendars! Primary season is here, and there are LOT of important contests to watch through the spring and summer as the parties duke it out. Here are 10 that you should make sure to keep tabs on — in chronological order. 

  1. WV-SEN, GOP primary(May 8) — Republicans are increasingly worried that former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship, who served a year in prison after the 2010 explosion at his West Virginia mine — could come out on top in the primary. If he does, many fear that vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin would have a far easier path to reelection in the fall than if he faced either of Blankenship’s main opponents, Rep. Evan Jenkins or state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
  2. IN-SEN, GOP primary (May 8) — Incumbent Joe Donnelly is one of the most vulnerable Democrats in the country, but the three main GOP contenders to take him on —Todd Rokita and Luke Messer and Mike Braun — must first get through a brutal and deeply personal brawl to win the nod.
  3. OH-GOV, Dem and GOP primary (May 8) — Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray and longtime Ohio pol Dennis Kucinich are the top candidates fighting for the Democratic nomination. Attorney General Mike DeWine is the heavy favorite against Lt. Gov Mary Taylor on the GOP side, but it’s been a nasty race, with a pro-Taylor super PAC deriding DeWine on TV as insufficiently close to Trump and DeWine branding his opponent as a “slacker.”
  4. GA GOV, Dem primary (May 22) — Candidates Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans are locked in a tense contest as the two female Democrats try to claim the party’s mantle, with race playing a prominent role (Abrams is black, Evans is white.)
  5. California House primaries (June 5)  — Orange County’s changing demographics and Clinton-friendly districts should be favorable to Democrats, particularly after a pair of high-profile Republican retirements. But the state’s top-two primary system threatens to shut Democrats out of several contests completely if too many Democratic candidates divide the vote amongst themselves.
  6. VA-SEN, GOP primary (June 12) — Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine is expected to have a fairly smooth reelection race, but the outcome of the GOP primary still may have important consequences for the Republican Party up and down the ballot in Virginia.  The best-known GOP contender so far is Corey Stewart, who stridently defended Confederate imagery during his near-win in the gubernatorial primary last year. Republicans privately worry that Stewart at the top of the ticket could drag down moderate Republican House candidates elsewhere in the state, hurting the party’s chances of keeping the House majority.
  7. WI-SEN, GOP primary (August 14) — There’s a ton of outside money already pouring into Wisconsin as state Sen. Leah Vukmir (who’s been endorsed by Scott Walker’s wife Tonette) and Marine veteran Kevin Nicholson (who has the backing of the Club for Growth and megadonor Richard Uihlein, among others) battle for the chance to take on vulnerable Democrat Tammy Baldwin.
  8. AZ-SEN, GOP primary (August 28) — Conservative Kelli Ward has been bashing Rep. Martha McSally from the right (and don’t forget that Joe Arpaio is in this race, too). The winner will face a strong candidate in Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
  9. FL-GOV, Dem and GOP primary (August 28) — Guns are becoming a big issue on both sides of this primary as Gwen Graham (daughter to former senator and governor Bob Graham) dukes it out with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine in the Democratic contest, while the competitive Republican field includes agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam, Trump-backed Rep. Ron DeSantis and – likely – Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.
  10. NY-GOV, Dem primary (September 13) — Actress and activist Cynthia Nixon, famous for her role as a star in the HBO hit series “Sex and the City,” could give incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo a tough fight if she can build the right coalition of voters in the state. 

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

It's trumpets vs. Trump in Montana Senate race

A Republican hoping to knock off Democratic Sen. Jon Tester is hoping Montanans will choose Top Gun over trumpets.

Businessman Troy Downing is out with a new ad comparing his career as an Air Force pilot and support for the president to Tester’s background as a school teacher, trumpet player and Trump critic.

“So who should we send to the Senate? The trumpeter or the Trump supporter?” the narrator asks as a jet buzzes over an actor portrayal of Tester playing trumpet on a tractor.

Downing will first have to beat out three other Republicans if he wants the chance to take on Tester, who is one of ten Senate Democrats up for re-election in states Trump won in 2016.

The Montana primary is June 5.

 

Andrew Rafferty
Andrew Rafferty

NRSC targeting vulnerable Dems with recent Clinton comments

Today’s sign that the 2016 campaign will never truly end comes from the National Republican Senatorial Committee, who has released digital ads hitting vulnerable Democrats with recent comments by Hillary Clinton.

The ads, running against the 10 Democratic senators up for re-election in states won by Trump, feature Clinton explaining to a crowd in India that she lost in parts of the U.S. where Trump was able to appeal to voters nostalgic for a previous time.

“His whole campaign, Make America Great Again, was looking backwards,” Clinton says in the ad after a message accusing the 2016 Democratic candidate of calling voters in Trump country “backwards.”

“It wasn't helpful,” Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., one of the senators being targeted, said on MSNBC on Sunday.  “I think it was wrong how she put it. I think it certainly is being taken out of context, which -- but she knows things that you say are taken out of context. So for those of us that are in states that Trump won, we would really appreciate if she would be more careful and show respect to every American voter and not just the ones who voted for her.”

 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Rick Scott touts 'major announcement' in April

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, long rumored to be gearing up for a Senate run, is now touting a "major announcement" on April 9.

The plug for the announcement comes on the same day that Scott's chief of staff resigned.

If Scott jumps in the race against Florida Democrat Bill Nelson, it will set up one of the nation's marquee Senate races in the fall.

It will also make resources more scarce for Democrats nationwide. A run by Scott, a deep-pocketed multi-millionaire who has shown plenty of willingness to put his own cash toward his political efforts, would immediately set this up to be one of the most expensive races of the cycle. 

Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Kamala Harris endorses Ben Jealous' MD-GOV bid

This is very interesting for the 2018 midterms and maybe 2020, too: Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has endorsed Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, who was a key Bernie Sanders backer in the 2016 Democratic race.

“Ben is a champion of working people,” Harris said in statement, per the Washington Post. “Everyday we see the damage being done to our country by this administration and we need leaders in our states like Ben, who have shown the political courage our families need right now.”

Jealous is running a crowded Democratic gubernatorial field. The primary takes place on June 26. 

*** UPDATE: Here's the full statement from Harris : "Ben Jealous is a champion of working people. From his days working as a community organizer and civil rights leader to his exceptional leadership of the NAACP, Ben has shown the courage to take on the biggest challenges we face," said Harris. "Everyday we see the damage being done to our country by this administration and we need leaders in our states like Ben, who have shown the political courage our families need right now. Maryland has the opportunity to elect a leader who comes to politics as a civil rights leader, a businessman, an educator, and a father. He understands we elect leaders to stand up for working people and vulnerable communities so their voices are heard and change happens. That's how he's led his whole life, and that's how he'll lead as governor."

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

Gun ownership and race as factors in views on guns and public safety

We wrote this morning about the partisan differences in views about how guns enhance or hurt public safety. According to a new NBC/WSJ poll, nearly 90 percent of Republicans say that gun ownership does more to increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves, while only 28 percent of Democrats agree. 

But there are two other major factors that appear to influence how Americans view guns and public safety, too: Race and gun ownership. 

Among those who have a gun in their household, about eight-in-ten (78 percent) say guns help enhance safety. But among those who do not have a gun at home, a majority — 58 percent — say guns reduce safety by giving too many people access to firearms and increasing the chances for accidental misuse.

Even more pronounced is the racial disparity in views on gun ownership. While about two-thirds of both white and Hispanic Americans link guns with better safety, only a third of African Americans agree. 

African Americans are also the group surveyed in the poll who were most likely to say that they know someone who was the victim of gun violence. Sixty percent of African Americans said that they know someone affected by gun violence, while only 32 percent of whites and 44 percent of Hispanics say the same. 

New poll alert!

Fresh numbers from our NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll give new insights into gender roles and inequality in the workplace. The results are a mixed bag for working women, who have increasingly become their family's primary earners but continue to face gender discrimination at levels nearly identical to 20 years ago. Read the full story here.  

Leigh Ann Caldwell
Leigh Ann Caldwell

Help Wanted: Star in a political ad

In the world of political advertising, what's one way to find out what your opponent is up to?

Search the classified pages.

On March 14, the Koch-backed public relations group, In Pursuit Of, placed an ad on an acting jobs website looking for a Caucasian actress age 50 to 60, white with red hair, light completxon and light eyes, according to a screen shot of the listing sent to NBC News by a source. The actress needed to be comfortable with a political ad about "tax reform and how a politician turned their back on voters." The listing says the actor's face will not be shown.

Less than one week later, another Koch-backed group, Americans for Prosperity, released an advertisement attacking North Dakota Democrat, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, for her vote against the tax bill. Heitkamp is running for her second term in a red state that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

In the ad, a Heitkamp body double, whose face was never fully shown, walked through the halls of the Russell Senate office building. "When Heidi had the chance to help us with real tax cuts, she turned her back, voted 'no,’” the narrator said. 

Advertising for actors for political ads is not an anomaly. And neither is a campaign staffer scouring the classifieds for potential clues about what political ads might be coming down the pipeline. 

The same job listing also is looking for a 50 to 60 year-old white man with a slender body type around six feet tall with “peppered hair, a strong jawline, darker skin tone” for a similar ad. Perhaps it's for an upcoming ad for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia? Or maybe Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey? Maybe even Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico.

Bets are on Manchin. He has the toughest race of the three. 

Carrie Dann
Carrie Dann

DCCC adds to 'red-to-blue' candidate list

The campaign arm of House Democrats has added nine more candidates to its "red-to-blue" program, which aims to support top candidates running in districts currently held by Republicans.

The DCCC's updated list includes Randy Bryce, the ironworker who's hoping to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan, as well as a handful of candidates who led the pack in recent primaries in Illinois and Texas. 

But there's one notable omission in the latter category. While the DCCC is boosting two candidates who still face runoffs against fellow Democrats in Texas — Gina Ortiz-Jones and Colin Allred — they did not weigh in on the contentious primary runoff brewing between Laura Moser and Lizzie Pannill Fletcher in the highly competitive TX-7 race to take on Republican John Culberson. 

The DCCC had actively tried and failed to keep Moser, who was quoted in a 2014 magazine piece disparaging a Texas city, from making the runoff.

Here's the full list of the new red-to-blue program candidates. 

  • TJ Cox (CA-21)
  • Nancy Soderberg (FL-06)
  • Betsy Londrigan (IL-13)
  • Lauren Underwood (IL-14)
  • Gretchen Driskell (MI-07)
  • Aftab Pureval (OH-01)
  • Gina Ortiz-Jones (TX-23)
  • Colin Allred (TX-32)
  • Randy Bryce (WI-01)
Chuck Todd
Chuck Todd

GOP splits with rest of public on Planned Parenthood

In a new TV ad, Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., who is running for governor this year, blasts Planned Parenthood.

"Why should we be giving taxpayer dollars to an organization that is breaking the law?" she says in the ad.

But as our recent NBC/WSJ poll found, Planned Parenthood is one of the most popular institutions or figures the poll measured, with 52 percent of Americans viewing it positively, versus 25 percent who view it negatively (+27).

Yet among Republicans, Planned Parenthood has a 26 percent positive, 52 percent negative rating (-26). That's compared with 73 percent positive, 6 percent negative among Democrats (+67), and 54 percent positive, 20 percent negative among independents (+34). 

Even in the South – where Black is running for governor – Planned Parenthood has a 53 percent positive, 31 percent negative rating (+22). 

So attacking Planned Parenthood remains smart politics in a GOP primary — but not as much in a general election.  

