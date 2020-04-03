First TSA employee dies from COVID-19

A employee at Newark Liberty International Airport became the first TSA employee to die from complications of COVID-19, authorities said Friday.
Francis Boccabella III, 39, handled a bomb-sniffing dog that screened air cargo going aboard passenger aircraft, the TSA said.
His canine partner was Bullet, a 6-year-old German Short-haired Pointer.
Share this -
Janelle Griffith
12m ago / 8:04 PM UTC
Influencer Arielle Charnas faces more backlash
Social media influencer Arielle Charnas, who sparked outrage in March when she disclosed she tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened by a friend, is facing renewed backlash for retreating to the Hamptons.
Charnas, based in New York City, said in a lengthy statement Thursday to her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she wanted to "share the truth" and "above all else," express her sincerest remorse.
Charnas said she was speaking out, in part, to address accusations she had falsified her test results, which she said was "unequivocally untrue." She also claimed to have received death threats against her entire family, including her two young daughters.
With unemployment surge, millions expected to lose insurance, turn to Medicaid
If unemployment continues to grow, an additional 10 million to 20 million Americans could enroll in Medicaid and millions could live without health care coverage altogether, a study published Friday found. Insurance provided by employers could drop by 11 million to 23 million.
The study, published by research firm Health Management Associates, looks at three scenarios — unemployment at 10 percent, 17.5 percent and 25 percent — and the effects it would have on insurance coverage.
If unemployment rose to 25 percent, Medicaid enrollment nationally would grow from 70 million people to 94 million, employer-sponsored coverage could drop by 35 million people and the number of uninsured Americans would jump from 29 million before the outbreak to nearly 40 million people.
Medicaid enrollment will expand by roughly 5 million even without any increase in unemployment because the states that take funding from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act aren't able to unenroll people from the program.
Polish official who relayed horrors of Holocaust dies of coronavirus
The secretary who took down the first eyewitness accounts of the Holocaust to be smuggled out of Nazi-occupied Poland has died at age 107 from the coronavirus at a New York City hospital, the Polish Press Agency reported.
Walentyna Janta-Polczynska was the personal secretary of Gen. Wladyslaw Sikorski, leader of the wartime Polish government in exile in London, when she was tasked with taking dictation from Polish resistance fighter Jan Karski.
Karski later personally delivered word of the mass slaughter of the Jews by the Germans to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
After the war, Janta-Polczynska settled in New York City where her home in Elmhurst, Queens, became a literary salon for exiled Polish writers.
Share this -
Dan De Luce
2h ago / 6:35 PM UTC
USAID asks relief groups around the world for medical supplies, protective gear for U.S. use
The U.S. government's main international relief agency has issued an "urgent request" to aid groups around the world that work with refugees and impoverished people asking them to find personal protective gear and medical supplies that could be made available to the federal government, according to an internal email obtained by NBC News.
The U.S. Agency for International Development's appeal offers yet another sign of how the Trump administration is scrambling to secure badly needed medical equipment amid shortages of gear at American hospitals due to the coronavirus epidemic.
It's unclear how much medical equipment the aid groups have to spare, and how the request could affect relief work with refugees and other vulnerable populations around the world. Humanitarian aid groups have already issued warnings that the coronavirus outbreak could have a devastating effect on refugees who often lack access to clean water and are living in crowded conditions.