Five amazing moments from the G-20 summit so far

President Donald Trump is having an eventful first day of the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.  Here are five amazing moments from Friday morning:

1. LOST IN TRANSLATION: While Argentinean President Mauricio Macri spoke at the opening of the summit, Trump listened using a small earpiece for translation. As soon as it was his time to talk, Trump tossed the headset aside onto the carpeted floor quite unceremoniously. 

After a long handshake, Trump said he thought he might have understood Macri even better without the additional technology. The president, known to comment on the personal appearance of others, wasted no time in calling the Argentinian leader a "very handsome man."

2. KUSHNER HONORED: Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner was awarded the highest honor given to foreigners by the Mexican government for his work renegotiating NAFTA Friday morning. Trump sat front row for the surprise ceremony, in which outgoing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pinned a symbol to Kushner’s jacket representing the Order of the Aztec Eagle.

“While there has been a lot of tough talk, I have seen the genuine respect and care that President Trump has for Mexico and the Mexican people and I do believe we’ve been able to start putting that in the proper way,” Kushner said, raising eyebrows given Trump’s controversial comments on Mexican immigrants in the past.

3. SIGNATURE MOVE: For Trump, optics matter. At the symbolic signing of the new USMCA trade agreement with Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump seemed to plan ahead. While the Mexican and Canadian leaders signed with regular pens, the American president fished out a thick black marker from a jacket pocket for his signature.

When he held the document up after, the calculation was obvious: Trump’s autograph was far larger than either of his counterparts. What’s more, Trudeau did not even show off the signed deal, which he notably called the "new" NAFTA, as opposed to the name Trump prefers, the USMCA. 

4. BRO-SHAKE: Trump seemed to go out of his way to avoid speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. But those two leaders made a prominent showing of their personal affection for one another. A warm greeting, a bro-shake and chuckles permeated the conference room as they took their seats side by side. Trump has spoken glowingly about both men despite Russian aggression in Ukraine and the killing by Saudi of a Washington Post columnist. At the exact moment of their greeting, Trump walked in right behind them.

While there are no formal meetings scheduled with either leader, a White House official confirmed that the president and Bin Salman “exchanged pleasantries” at a session with all the leaders at the summit Friday. When asked what was discussed, Trump told reporters, "we had no discussion." 

5. TINY TREMOR: A small earthquake caused a bit of commotion in Buenos Aires Friday. The 3.8 magnitude event was felt throughout the press hotel in the center of the city, though many reporters were shocked to learn it was an actual tremor. Locals noted that quakes are quite rare here and also expressed surprise. World leaders made no mention of the seismological occurrence, but it stood out as an oddity on the opening day of the G-20 summit.

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

Monica Alba

President Trump’s incredibly shrinking G-20 schedule

BUENOS AIRES — Aides boasted this week that President Trump’s plans for the G-20 plans were so packed with back-to-back bilateral meetings with world leaders that the trip was “full to overflowing.” 

But before the president even touched down here Thursday, the schedule was drying up.

A highly anticipated sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin was scrapped by Trump minutes after Air Force One took off for Argentina, citing regional tensions with Ukraine.

Two formal meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were reduced to pull-asides.  

And a travel snafu for German Chancellor Angela Merkel cast doubt on whether she would make it in time for a private meeting with the president. 

Originally, Trump was set to meet with about half of the attendees at the G-20. The sudden change raises questions about what could be added to the trip.

There are no current plans for Trump to have extended talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the next few days but a brief interaction is all but inevitable.

The same is true for a potential handshake or chat with Putin, which is common at these kind of events. 

Still, the absence of these two critical meetings — one unplanned and one now canceled — is certain to dominate headlines at the global conference.

Trump, often left isolated on the world stage after spurning his counterparts with an “America first” mentality, will have to confront the gaping holes in the schedule.

First Lady Melania Trump, who has skipped some high-level hob-knobs in the past, has her own program in the Argentine capital and may end up just as busy as her husband. 

Less than an hour before abruptly canceling the meeting with Putin, Trump argued it was a “good time” for the two leaders to come together. This comes after the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his involvement with the a potential Trump Tower project in Moscow during the 2016 election.

Separately, the president said he would be willing to meet with the Saudi crown prince here in Buenos Aires and claimed the only reason preventing that was logistical.

“It only wasn't set up. I mean, I would have met with him but we didn't set that one up,” Trump told reporters before leaving Washington Thursday.

The president has scuttled high stakes meetings in the past, including the historic Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. That, of course, ultimately proceeded as planned.

The meetings still on Trump’s schedule include a face-to-face with Argentinian President Mauricio Macri, a signing ceremony for USMCA with Canadian and Mexican officials, a sit-down with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a working dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

Mike Memoli

Garcetti imagines sparring with Trump on debate stage as he mulls presidential bid

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti believes he can easily make the case as to why he would make the best potential president of the United States.

But perhaps more importantly, the Democrat has already thought through how he would confront President Trump face-to-face when the time comes. 

Speaking with reporters Thursday in Washington at a breakfast hosted by Bloomberg News, Garcetti said his party made a key strategic error in the 2016 campaign by focusing on what they saw as Trump’s most glaring weaknesses rather than trying to undercut what voters perceived as his strength – his strength itself.

“He has practiced actually seeming strong.  Strength is his strength,” Garcetti said, before launching into a mock debate against the Republican.

“Ignoring doesn't work, yelling back doesn't work, but you have to be able to kind of point out that, you know, Donald Trump is saying a lot of stuff, that he's a great deflector,” he said.

“You have to, I think, take him on at a level where you're calm, where you say something like, ‘You know what, Donald? You're the American dream.  I mean, you're a hustler.  You've been married to three amazing women,’ … and kind of pivot off of that moment, you know, back to ‘I know you've bankrupted a company or two; now the country's about to be bankrupt.  Our debt is about equal to our GDP…That’s not fair to my kids."

Garcetti said the fact that both Republicans and Democrats struggling to settle on a strategy for countering Trump is understandable, “because he’s a bully.” At one point he acknowledged how Trump might approach him in a debate, as “Sanctuary Eric” because of his city’s immigration policies.

“Too many people tense up around him, they don't know how to deal with it,” he said. “But we have to bring it back to the people. The thing that Democrats cannot do is make this about a shouting match, because the American tune out and say, ‘Neither of these people speak to me.’”

During the hour-long conversation Garcetti said he has not made a final decision about running for president in 2020, but expects to in the coming months after some final conversations with his family and key advisers.

If he runs, Garcetti made clear he will focus on his experience leading one of the nation’s largest cities, and present a clear vision for the future of the country as well as what he described his view of the national identity – something he also faulted Democrats for failing to do.

“I don't think you can lead a nation if you don't have a definition of the nation.  We have to define, as Democrats, what a nation is and embrace the entire nation,” he said.

The campaign, he predicted, will come down to three things: national unity, “winning the future,” and “getting sh** done.” The latter he thinks he can speak to uniquely as a mayor.

“You can't B.S. a pothole.  You either pave it or not,” he said. “There’s those of us that are doing that, [solving] real problems that we're facing, and then there's the kind of the magicians here who invent problems, and then don't solve them.”

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Campaign committee chairs set for 2020 cycle

Illinois Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos's Thursday election to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee means both parties have selected their campaign committee leadership for the 2020 cycle. 

Bustos won the spot over Washington Reps. Suzan DelBene and Denny Heck, after New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney dropped out after an unexpected health issue kept him from returning to Washington in time for the vote. 

Her foil on the Republican side will be Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, who ran unopposed to lead the committee after a rough 2018 cycle. 

Both Midwestern members have held various leadership positions in the campaign committees in past cycles.

Emmer won his deep-red district by 22 points in November, so he won't have to spend too much time campaigning for himself as he looks to help the GOP take back the House majority. 

Bustos's district on paper is far more competitive—President Trump narrowly won it in 2016—but the Democrat cruised to her reelection in November by a 24-point margin. 

That Midwestern experience could prove crucial, as the region is filled with battleground districts. 

On the Senate side, Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young takes the helm of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, while Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto will lead the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.  

Both senators are freshmen who hope to draw from their own impressive victories in recent years. 

Young slammed the door on former Democratic Sen. Evan Bayh's comeback win, defeating the Indiana political icon by 10 points. And Cortez Masto edged out Republican Rep. Joe Heck by less than 3 points in 2016 in one of the most expensive contests in the country. 

Republicans ended the 2018 cycle with a 53-47 seat edge, but will have to play defense in more balanced map than the one that dictated this past cycle. 

On the GOP side, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and the open seat in Arizona present top Democratic targets, while they could also push for tougher victories against North Carolina Sen. Tom Tillis, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

But Republicans have opportunities to make gains too—Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has a tough reelection fight ahead of him, while Republicans will have their eyes on the seats currently held by Michigan Sen. Gary Peters and Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith. 

Monica Alba
Monica Alba

Trump's foreign trip dogged by investigation headlines again

President Trump has embarked on nine foreign trips while in office and almost all of them have been overshadowed by headlines back home related to the Russia investigation.

Robert Mueller's appointment just days before the president’s first overseas trip in 2017, and Thursday’s news of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen cooperating with the special counsel are just two examples. Here’s a look at the different visits and the domestic drama that has followed this president abroad. 

May 20 – 27, 2017: Saudi Arabia, Israel, West Bank, Vatican, Belgium, Italy

  • Headlines back home: A senior Trump adviser is named as a “person of interest” in possible Russian collusion probe (Jared Kushner) and reports emerge on Trump’s Oval Office meeting with the Russians where he reportedly called Comey a “nut job.”
  • Context: Comey had just been fired the week before (May 9) and Mueller was appointed soon after by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (May 17).

July 5 – 8, 2017: Poland and Germany (G-20)

  • Headlines back home: The New York Times reports on Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June of 2016.
  • Context: The infamous statement defending Donald Trump Jr. and the meeting (which was factually incorrect) was crafted on the Air Force One flight back to Washington.

 July 13 – 14, 2017: France (Bastille Day)

  • Headlines back home: Reports on the continued fallout from Trump Jr.'s involvement in the Trump Tower meeting, which included the emails sent to set up the meeting with the Russians (July 11).

November 5 – 14, 2017: Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Philippines

  • Headlines back home: Paul Manafort, Rick Gates and George Papadopolous were charged by Mueller days before the trip in first major development in the Russia investigation (Oct 31).

January 25 – 26, 2018: Switzerland (Davos)

  • Headlines back home: The New York Times reports on Trump ordering Mueller to be fired but then backing off when former White House Counsel Don McGhan threatened to quit (January 25).

June 10 – 12, 2018: Singapore (Kim Summit)

  • No significant investigation headlines.

July 10 – 16, 2018: Belgium, UK and Finland

  • Headlines back home: Twelve Russians are indicted by Mueller related to hacking of the DNC emails (July 13).
  • Context: Rosenstein said he briefed the president on the developments prior to publicly announcing the indictments.

November 9 – 11, 2018: France (Centennial of WWI Armistice)

  • No significant investigation headlines.

November 29 – Dec 1, 2018: Argentina (G20)

  • Headlines back home: Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump Tower project in Moscow, cementing official cooperation with Mueller probe 
  • Context: Trump later cancels a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his way to Buenos Aires, citing rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
NBC News Political Unit

Warren, Bloomberg, Steyer, Booker and Gabbard among latest 2020ers making moves

Now that the dust has finally settled on the 2018 midterms — NBC News has just one uncalled House contest remaining — we’re all clear to start focusing on the emerging 2020 presidential contest. And guess what? The early 2020 action on the Democratic side is already beginning to ramp up.

At 3:30 p.m. ET today at American University in D.C., Elizabeth Warren delivers a speech outlining her vision for a “progressive foreign policy.” This speech comes a day after a UMass-Amherst poll showed Warren trailing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders in a hypothetical New Hampshire primary field. (New Hampshire, of course, is right next door to Warren’s Massachusetts and Sanders’ Vermont.)

On Sunday, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard travels to New Hampshire for an appearance with the Rockingham County Democrats in New Hampshire. And Maryland Rep. John Delaney, one of the two active presidential candidates, will make his 20th visit to Iowa for a meeting with the Woodbury County Democrats. 

Then next week, on Tuesday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg — who spent millions for Democratic candidates in the 2018 midterms — heads to Des Moines, Iowa, where he’ll discuss a screening of his new film on climate change.

Also on Tuesday, Tom Steyer — who also spent big bucks on the 2018 midterms — holds a town hall in Chngarleston, South Carolina, to discuss voting rights. Last Sunday, Steyer said on “Meet the Press”that he hadn’t yet made a final decision on a 2020 run.

And then on Saturday, Dec. 8, Cory Booker travels to New Hampshire for a “post-election victory celebration.”

Over the past two years, we’ve resisted reporting on/speculating about/polling the 2020 race, because the midterms came first.

Well, the midterms are over. And the activity for the upcoming Democratic presidential primaries and caucuses is already beginning.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Castro teases potential presidential bid

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is making no secret about his flirtations with a 2020 presidential bid, telling MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday that he's "very likely, likely, whatever terms you want to use" running for the Democratic nomination. 

"The season is almost upon us, it's no secret, people see out there that you will probably have a whole bunch of folks who are running in 2020," he said. 

"The voters are going to want to see a whole bunch of folks up there with new ideas, different experiences and feel like everybody's voice was heard. Afterward, the Democratic nominee in 2020 will be stronger because of that." 

Castro has had a quick rise through politics, jumping form the San Antonio Mayor's office in 2014 to become the HUD Secretary under President Obama. At just 44 years old, the Stanford and Harvard educated Texan has been seen as one of the party's next generation of political leaders. 

He's made it clear that he's eyeing 2020—traveling to key early-voting states, penning a book, launching a political organization and hitting the TV circuit to telegraph his intentions. 

But Castro lacks the national political experience of many other Democrats looking at the field, and will likely be jockeying with more than a dozen candidates looking to win the party's nomination. 

He's said he'll make a decision on running sometime before the end of this year. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Pelosi vote puts spotlight on Democratic House freshmen

With their elections behind them, House Democratic freshmen are moving on to their first pivotal act as incoming members — leadership elections. 

And the main event is the party’s vote for speaker, where current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is running unopposed.

Pelosi has had a long run as the party’s leader in the lower chamber, but that long tenure has also made her a frequent target for Republicans and created problems for some Democrats.

So her bid for speaker is putting freshmen members in an interesting spot.

Many new members appear to be poised to vote for her — most ran in districts that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won in 2016, territory where support for Pelosi is less likely to cause problems for them in future elections.

That list includes the 20 freshmen who released a letter this week praising Pelosi's work as Democratic leader and calling on the party to unite around her. All but three of those incoming members come from districts Clinton won. 

But there are others who have kept their decision close to the vest, and another group who has declared their opposition to her candidacy.

Six Democratic freshmen, including five from districts President Trump won in 2016, joined onto another letter promising to oppose her. And a handful more haven't declared their intentions either way. 

Pelosi only needs to win a simple majority of her caucus to secure the party's nomination for speaker. And since she's almost certain to have that support, fence-sitting Democrats could oppose her internally without sinking her bid—a low-stakes defection that the party can stomach. 

That's what happened in 2016, when dozens of Democrats voted against Pelosi in the internal vote but only four ultimately opposed her during the final House floor vote, when the choice was between her and the GOP nominee, Paul Ryan.

But the real question remains whether these freshmen will vote against Pelosi or abstain on the floor, a higher-stakes decision. These members will have to balance the politics of opposing Pelosi in a purple or red-leaning district with the implications of depriving the Democratic Party's speaker candidate a vote. 

There are a few interesting twists to this. First, the internal caucus vote is not public, but the final vote on the House floor is. Plus, there’s some game theory in here too, as Democrats looking to split the difference may try to vote “present.” Pelosi needs the majority of all members who vote, so opting to vote “present” won’t deal as heavy a blow to her as a vote for another candidate would.

With Republican groups already circling the waters in search of a consolation prize, either pressuring a Democrat to vote against Pelosi on the floor or getting to use a vote for her as a bludgeon in 2020, today's vote marks the beginning, not the end, of the tough political terrain for freshmen. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Cuomo on 2020: 'I'm ruling it out'

As some Democrats start to walk back their Shermanesque denials of having 2020 presidential intentions, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is so far standing by his. 

Months after he declared that if reelected in November (he was), he would serve out his full term unless "God strikes me dead," Cuomo told WNYC that he still isn't interested in taking on President Trump in 2020. 

"I'm ruling it out. I ran for governor, I have a full plate, I have many projects, I’m gonna be here doing the job of governor," he said, pointing to his pushes on taxes and on transportation. 

Unlike his father, whose flirtations with presidential bids both in 1988 and 1992 had many believing he'd be a frontrunner if he ran, Cuomo would have no shortage of competition on the Democratic side if he took the plunge. 

But Republicans have been long preparing for the possibility of him running—America Rising has been laying the groundwork of an opposition research campaign against him since the start of the 2018 election cycle. 

Cuomo cruised to reelection with 59 percent of the vote in November, months after vanquishing a progressive challenge from actress-turned-activist Cynthia Nixon in the Democratic primary.

Throughout the primary and the general election, Cuomo portrayed himself as a progressive who was able to get results, and as a bulwark against President Trump. But some progressives who wanted new blood were fired up by the prospect of Nixon's challenge and criticized Cuomo as a consummate politician. 

NBC News Political Unit

What's been on the MS-Sen airwaves

Mississippi voters head to the polls Tuesday to settle the state's Senate runoff, a bitterly-divided contest between Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and former Democratic Rep. Mike Espy. 

The state's heavy Republican leanings (it's been more than four decades since a Democratic presidential nominee won the state, and almost as long since it had a Democratic senator) make Hyde-Smith the favorite. But racial tensions have injected uncertainty into the race, with Hyde-Smith forced onto the defensive after a few controversial comments and stories emerged in the race's final weeks. 

Since Nov. 8, there's been about $4.7 million spent on the air—$3.15 million coming from Republicans and $1.55 million coming from Democrats. Two Republican groups, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Senate Leadership Fund (the super PAC affiliated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) have each spent about a million dollars. 

Here's a look at the ads that have gone up in the final week of the race, according to the ad trackers at Advertising Analytics. 

Pro-Hyde-Smith 

Pro-Espy

Espy's campaign dropped three ads in the final week, looking to attack Hyde Smith from all angles. 

Senate Majority PAC, the only Democratic outside group with a serious presence on the airwaves, launched a spot centered on health care  that highlights her time lobbying for health-care groups 

