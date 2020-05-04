Five European countries have yet to reach COVID-19 peak, E.U. says

Jersey City makes beautiful discovery during City Hall renovation Bureaucrats in Jersey City made an exciting discovery while taking advantage of coronavirus downtime to make improvements to the city. Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted on Sunday that builders renovating City Hall had uncovered and restored a stunning early 20th century tiled floor that had spent nearly six decades hidden under grey speckled linoleum. "We thought we’d find garbage," Fulop said, "but instead we found the original from 100 yrs ago." We used Covid-19 shutdown to do projects that would’ve been inconvenient for residents regularly (street paving, park renovations etc). One project was ripping up the 1960s vinyl floor at city hall. We thought we’d find garbage but instead we found the original from 100 yrs ago pic.twitter.com/tZdASc8JOb — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) May 3, 2020 Share this -







'60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl details recovery from coronavirus "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl said on the broadcast Sunday night that she battled a case of coronavirus that left her "really scared" and hospitalized. The veteran journalist who has been with "60 Minutes" for nearly three decades opened by sharing a tenet of journalism: "Don't become part of the story." "But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more-than-one million Americans who did become part of it," she revealed. Stahl concluded by thanking that "valiant army in scrubs and masks." "They were fulfilling a mission, answering the call. Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now," she said. Read the full story here. Share this -







J. Crew files for bankruptcy as retailer succumbs to COVID-19 fallout J. Crew Group Inc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday with a plan to hand over control to lenders, adding to a list of brick-and-mortar retailers pushed to the brink by widespread store closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New York-based chain, known for preppy clothing at times worn by former first lady Michelle Obama, filed for bankruptcy in a Virginia federal court with an agreement to eliminate its roughly $1.65 billion of debt in exchange for ceding ownership to creditors. It is the first big retailer to file during the pandemic. Anchorage Capital Group, Blackstone Group Inc's GSO Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner Capital Management hold significant portions of J. Crew's senior debt and are in line to take control of the company. Read the full story here. Share this -







Brown bear seen in Spanish mountains for first time in 150 years The brown bear was spotted using camera traps in Montes do Invernadeiro Natural Park in Galicia, Spain Zeitun Films / Zeitun Films A brown bear was filmed in the mountains of northwestern Spain for what's believed to be the first time in 150 years, according to the production company Zeitun Films. The film-makers spotted the bear using automatic camera traps in the Montes do Invernadeiro Natural Park in Galicia region. It is thought to be a male between 3 and 5 years old. There have been many reports of wildlife sightings during coronavirus-related lockdowns. Park agents said they believe the bear likely spent the winter in the area. It follows years of conservation work there, the film-makers said. Share this -







Paris doctor says patient had virus at the end of December The chief of an intensive care department at a Paris hospital said in an interview with French station BFMTV that a patient who had pneumonia on December 27 tested positive for coronavirus. France reported its first case of coronavirus in late January. Dr. Yves Cohen said his team reexamined the hospital’s negative flu tests from patients with pneumonia between December and January. Out of the 24 cases, one from December 27 tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital then tracked down the patient and found that he had also infected his two children, but not his wife. Cohen said they repeated the test several times to “eliminate any risks,” adding that he reported his findings to local health authorities. He is now encouraging other doctors in France to retest samples. NBC News has reached out to the doctor for a statement and hasn't yet received a response. Share this -







37 London transit workers die from coronavirus Thirty seven London transit workers have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the city's transit authority confirmed Monday. Thirty of the workers who have died were bus drivers, and four worked for the Tube or rail, Transport for London said. In recent weeks, TFL banned passengers from boarding buses via the front door to better protect drivers from proximity to passengers. Share this -







South Carolina woman charged on two counts after licking incident at grocery store A woman suspected of picking up goods in a grocery store after licking her hands and touching her face has been arrested in Sumter, South Carolina. Police located and arrested 38-year-old Shenir Gibson Holliday in a parking lot on Saturday after officers reviewed surveillance camera footage showing her licking her hands and touching her face before handling products in a supermarket. They were also able to link her to a previous incident at another store in the town. Holliday is in custody and waiting to be tested for COVID-19. She is charged with aggravated breach of peace and food tampering, Sumter Police said in a statement on Facebook. Share this -







Millions return to work as Italy eases eight-week coronavirus lockdown People returning to work come out of Rome's San Giovanni metro station on Monday. Cecilia Fabiano / AP Italy is turning “a new page” as it gradually eases out of Europe’s longest coronavirus lockdown, the country’s prime minister said, as some 4 million Italian workers went back to work Monday. “The risks of having more infections are numerous, but we will be able to avoid them with responsibility,” Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians in a video address on his Facebook page. “As never before, the future of the country is in your hands.” Relatives will also be allowed to meet up while parks, some industries and construction sites open for the first time in eight weeks. Share this -





