Five new cases confirmed in New York UPDATE: We have learned of 5 new confirmed cases of #COVID19, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 11.



The cases are all in a single family from New Rochelle: A 46yo woman, her 45yo husband, and 3 of their children (two boys and a girl). — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 4, 2020 Share this -







Senator calls on Amazon to prevent price gouging There are reports of massive mark-ups for products such as hand sanitizer and face masks on https://t.co/gbGcuZeJrP. No one should be allowed to reap a windfall from fear and human suffering. I’m calling on Amazon to stop and prevent coronavirus-inspired price gouging. pic.twitter.com/gE1Xoj9sgh — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 4, 2020 Share this -







The University of Missouri-Kansas City cancels men's basketball game at Seattle University The University of Missouri-Kansas City men's basketball team cancelled its Saturday game at Seattle University, citing the spread of coronavirus. Hours earlier, another school from the Western Athletic Conference, Chicago State University, announced it had called off its men's and women's basketball games this week. Despite these cancellations, all WAC teams are expected to play at next week's conference tournament in Las Vegas, league spokesman Chris Thompson told NBC News on Wednesday afternoon. Share this -







Airbnb offers free cancellations for affected hosts and guests Airbnb has activated its “extenuating circumstances policy” amid the increasing spread of the coronavirus. Under the policy, guests and hosts have the option to cancel eligible reservations free for travel from or within mainland China and South Korea during a specific booking window. The policy also covers reservations that must be changed or canceled in other countries, in “compliance with disease control restrictions” put in place by authorities, the company noted, while also urging people to continue to abide by its nondiscrimination policy. The policy also covers cancellations by those diagnosed or suspected of being infected. Share this -







Annual MiPTV media conference in Cannes canceled A global media conference in France that attracts thousands of senior American TV executives has been canceled, the organizers announced Wednesday. MiPTV, or Marché International des Programmes de Télévision, is a crucial annual conference for TV executives who buy, sell and co-finance new TV shows from around the world. Closure of the event, scheduled for March 30 in Cannes, France, comes after the French government issued new regulations preventing gatherings of more than 5,000 people. May's annual Cannes Film Festival, some of which takes place at the same venues as MiPTV, issued a statement last week saying that the event would proceed as scheduled. Visitors at the MIPTV - The Global TV and Digital Content Market - in Cannes on April 9, 2018. Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images Share this -







In big move, United Airlines reduces number of domestic, international flights United Airlines plans to reduce its North American flights by 10 percent in April and its international flights by 20 percent, an unprecedented move the airline is making due to a drop in passenger demand amid the coronavirus outbreak. United said the reductions are likely to continue in May. The airline said it will park planes and offer voluntary unpaid leave to employees as it manages the impact of the coronavirus. The announcement came hours after President Trump held a meeting with CEOs of major airline carriers to discuss the industry's response to the virus and the potential threat it poses to travelers. After the meeting, Trump stressed that the public should feel safe to travel, especially in the United States. "If you look at a percentage, we have a very, very small percentage" of the more than 92,000 coronavirus cases diagnosed around the world, he told reporters. So far, there have been more than 140 cases identified in the U.S. Share this -







1st coronavirus death in California An elderly person with underlying health conditions has died in Placer County, California, the first coronavirus death in the state. "We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of this patient," Dr. Aimee Sisson, health officer for Placer County, said in a news release on Wednesday. Health officials said the patient was likely infected during international travel from Feb. 11 to Feb. 21 on a Princess cruise ship that departed from San Francisco to Mexico. A total of 11 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. Ten deaths were in Washington state. Share this -







Another Washington patient dies, bringing U.S. total to 10 Another coronavirus patient in Washington has died, bringing the state's total to 10 deaths. Washington is the only state that has reported coronavirus deaths. The individual was a resident of King county, according to the state's Department of Health. Eight other King county residents have died from the infection, including several residents of the Life Care Center, a long-term care facility. The remaining two deaths in the state were in the neighboring county of Snohomish. Earlier today, Vice President Mike Pence said that a 10th American had died from the virus but did not specify where the death occurred. Share this -





