Feedback

Five takeaways from Beto’s El Paso kickoff

EL PASO, Texas — Here are some first-hand observations from former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s kickoff rallies on Saturday in El Paso — the first leg of his three-city tour through Texas that day.

  1. O’Rourke doesn’t use a Teleprompter, even for big speeches like he delivered on Saturday.
  2. His campaign doesn’t release speech excerpts like others do.
  3. O’Rourke’s speech in El Paso covered the bases on policy (health care, education, climate change, immigration), clearly reacting to the earlier criticism that he has lacked policy specifics.
  4. His speech had a heavy emphasis on immigration and President Trump’s border policies – not surprising given the location and O’Rourke’s El Paso roots. “Let's make sure that we never take another child from another mother after her most desperate and vulnerable moment,” he said.
  5. And he made unity his other big theme – as he did during his 2018 Senate campaign. “Let's agree, going forward, before we are anything else, we are Americans first,” he said.

The unity and immigration questions he has to answer: How does he achieve unity and comprehensive immigration reform when Barack Obama didn’t?

by

advertisement
advertisement

Meet the Press Blog Meet the Press Blog

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Democratic candidates respond to allegation of uncomfortable Biden encounter

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden's name has dominated the headlines as he continues to weigh a presidential bid, but not in a positive way. 

On Friday, Lucy Flores, a former Nevada Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, said that she "felt invaded" when Biden kissed the back of her head during a 2014 rally. 

Biden responded in a Sunday morning statement saying that he doesn't believe he ever "acted inappropriately" in his political life, but will "listen respectfully" to the allegations. 

So far, a handful of Democratic presidential hopefuls have commented on the news, standing behind Flores but not going as far to say whether the allegation should disqualify Biden from running. 

Here's a rundown of how the candidates have handled it: 

  • Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders told CBS on Sunday "I have no reason not to believe Lucy," adding that while "I'm not sure that one incident alone disqualifies anybody" that the entire country has to do better to make sure women feel "comfortable and safe."
  • Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters in Iowa that "I believe Lucy Flores. And Joe Biden needs to give an answer." When asked whether there should be concerns about his bid, Warren said it's his "decision about whether or not to run, and it will be up to Democratic voters whether or not to support someone." 
  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on ABC that "I have no reason not to believe" Flores and that Biden will have to address any concerns as he decides whether to run. 
  • Former Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper called the allegation "very disconcerting" on Sunday's "Meet the Press" and said it will be up to the voters to decide how to process the situation. 
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro told reporters in Iowa that he believes Flores and that the American people will have to "decide whether they support him or not" if Biden runs.
  • New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement that "Lucy Flores felt demeaned, and that is never okay. If Vice President Biden becomes a candidate, this is a topic he'll have to engage on further."
  • Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee told the Associated Press that "I believe it's important to listen and take seriously any incident like this." 
Mark Murray
Mark Murray

Five takeaways from Beto’s El Paso kickoff

EL PASO, Texas — Here are some first-hand observations from former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s kickoff rallies on Saturday in El Paso — the first leg of his three-city tour through Texas that day.

  1. O’Rourke doesn’t use a Teleprompter, even for big speeches like he delivered on Saturday.
  2. His campaign doesn’t release speech excerpts like others do.
  3. O’Rourke’s speech in El Paso covered the bases on policy (health care, education, climate change, immigration), clearly reacting to the earlier criticism that he has lacked policy specifics.
  4. His speech had a heavy emphasis on immigration and President Trump’s border policies – not surprising given the location and O’Rourke’s El Paso roots. “Let's make sure that we never take another child from another mother after her most desperate and vulnerable moment,” he said.
  5. And he made unity his other big theme – as he did during his 2018 Senate campaign. “Let's agree, going forward, before we are anything else, we are Americans first,” he said.

The unity and immigration questions he has to answer: How does he achieve unity and comprehensive immigration reform when Barack Obama didn’t?

Carrie Dann

Most Americans are a-OK with a gay presidential candidate. That's a big shift in less than 15 years.

WASHINGTON — With Pete Buttigieg's campaign saying he raised an impressive $7 million in the first fundraising quarter, the South Bend, Indiana mayor is looking more and more like a significant factor in the 2020 Democratic primary.

The main knock on his candidacy may be his lack of statewide or federal elected experience (South Bend’s population is only about 102,000). But it’s also worth noting that one fact about him is rarely treated as a liability: Buttigieg is openly gay and has been married to his husband, Chasten, since last June.

As recently as 2006, when Buttigieg was 24 years old, more than half of Americans said they would be “very uncomfortable” (34 percent) or have “reservations” (19 percent) about a gay or lesbian person running for president.

That year, just five percent said they’d be enthusiastic about an LGBT candidate, according to an NBC/WSJ poll. An additional 38 percent said they’d be “comfortable.”

These days? A majority of Americans say they’re just fine with a gay candidate.

A combined 68 percent are either enthusiastic (14 percent) or comfortable (54 percent) with a candidate who is gay or lesbian.

What’s more, that jump isn’t just due to increasing tolerance among the younger voters who Buttigieg, a millennial, can claim to represent.

The share of those under 35 who say they’re enthusiastic or comfortable with a gay candidate increased by 28 percentage points between 2006 and now, jumping from 47 percent to 75 percent now.

And, while seniors are more likely to voice reservations about gay candidates, a majority (56 percent) now say they have no objections. That’s up from just 31 percent in 2006.

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Former DCCC chairman to run for Senate in New Mexico

WASHINGTON —New Mexico Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Luján announced Monday that he's running for Senate, a move made fresh off the heels of his successful 2018 at the helm of the Democratic effort to win back the House. 

Luján jumped into the race in a video posted to social media, a move that had been expected since New Mexico Democratic Sen. Tom Udall announced his retirement last week. He put his success chairing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, as well as his roots in the state, front and center in his announcement.  

"We stood side-by-side as I led the effort to win back the House so we could lower prescription drug prices, lower health care costs, fight for clean air and clean water, restore voting rights and equal rights and build a brighter future for our kids," he said. 

"But to move forward, we've got to fix the Senate, where Mitch McConnell stands in the way of progress." 

Luján has been in Congress since 2009 and represents the Santa Fe area. He led the DCCC during the past two cycles and was tapped to be the assistant Speaker after the 2018 election. 

But he may not have the field all to himself, as other Democrats reportedly eye a bid. While Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Thursday he would not run, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is seen as a possible candidate with statewide electoral experience. 

Luján also may end up running against one of the Democrats he helped to elevate to the House last year—New Mexico Democratic Rep. Deb Haaland tweeted last week that she's giving the race "a lot of thought and consideration," while some Democrats have pointed to fellow freshman New Mexico Rep. Xochitl Torres-Small as a possible candidate too. 

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Hickenlooper tells 'Meet the Press' allegation about 2014 encounter involving Biden is 'disconcerting'

WASHINGTON — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Sunday called the new allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden made a Nevada Democrat uncomfortable when he kissed the back of her head during a 2014 encounter "very disconcerting."  

Hickenlooper addressed the accusation during an interview on Sunday's "Meet the Press," connecting it to the cultural "inflection point" where women are "having the courage to come forward." 

"I don't know all the details, but I think that's why we have an election," he said.

"But certainly it's very disconcerting. Women have to be heard and we should start by believing them."

Lucy Flores, the Nevada Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor in 2014, wrote in a blog post published Friday about her alleged encounter with Biden backstage before a rally during her election. 

"He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused," she wrote. 

NBC News has not independently verified her allegations with people she told contemporaneously. 

Also on "Meet the Press," Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said the matter should be taken "seriously" but adde it is not "disqualifying" for a presidential bid. 

"Joe Biden is a friend and a seasoned veteran when it comes to political campaigns. I know nothing about the allegations that I also read this morning as well. I think all of us should take such allegations seriously and with respect. I took Joe Biden's statement to say just that exactly," Durbin said. 

"One allegation is not disqualifying, but it should be taken seriously."

Biden addressed the allegation in a statement released Sunday morning, claiming that "not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately" during interactions "on the campaign trail and in public life."

Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

2020 roundup: Klobuchar wants to build bridges (and roads)

WASHINGTON — Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar just dropped her latest policy proposal, a trillion-dollar plan aimed at improving America's infrastructure and creating new jobs in the process. 

In it are some obvious planks — repairing bridges, highways and roads; updating airports; protecting against floods; and expanding public transportation. But the plan includes some policies that aren't normally a part of infrastructure packages, like connecting every American household to the internet in two years, an investment in green technology and invest in public schools and public housing. 

Klobuchar's plan is the latest in a busy week for Democratic policy proposals — this week, California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren rolled out proposals to increase teacher pay and break up agribusiness respectively. 

Read more on the Klobuchar plan in a Medium post from her campaign here, and read on for more stories from the 2020 trail. 

  • The date is set for first Democratic presidential debate hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo: June 26 and 27 in Miami. Each night, 10 candidates will take the stage at a time in the first debate of the cycle. 
  • Quinnipiac University just released its latest poll of the Democratic presidential field, which has the same two candidates at the top as most polls do right now—former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke is the only other candidate to hit double digits. Other notable results include a bump in the polls for South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and that former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper's 1 percent means he's hit the polling criteria needed to qualify for the first presidential debate. 
  • Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet continues to tip-toe toward a bid, telling MSNBC's "Morning Joe" he's "very inclined" to run and pitching himself as the candidate who will tell voters "the truth." 
  • Miramar, Fla. Mayor Wayne Messam, who is also a former college football player who won a national championship with Florida State University, is jumping into the presidential race. Messam is a significant longshot, but has an interesting personal story and is running as a Washington outsider. 
Ben Kamisar
Ben Kamisar

Michael Bennet: Americans need a candidate to 'tell them the truth'

WASHINGTON — Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet Thursday sounded like someone who wants to throw his hat in the presidential ring and run as the pragmatist in the race. 

When asked in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about his presidential flirtations, Bennet said he's "very inclined to do it." He went on to pitch himself as a truth-teller, a tacit nod at the debate in the Democratic primary over whether the party should be more ambitious or realistic in its policies proposals. 

"The American people need somebody who is going to run and tell them the truth in 2020. We can't get anything done around here if we continue to do what we've been doing here for the last ten years," he said, pointing to the gridlock in Congress. 

He framed Trump as a "symptom" and "accelerant" to America's problems, but that inequality has been the main driver of frustration with politics. 

Watch more from Bennet's interview below, including where he says former Vice President Joe Biden's decision on whether to run won't factor into his own.

Ben Kamisar
Shaquille Brewster
Ben Kamisar and Shaquille Brewster

2020 roundup: Gillibrand releases 2018 tax returns

WASHINGTON — New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand released 12 years of her tax returns on Wednesday and put pressure on her fellow 2020 presidential hopefuls to follow suit. 

Gillibrand is the first candidate to release her 2018 returns, although Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren has released her 10 previous years of tax returns last year. Tax returns for 2018 aren't due to federal and state governments until mid-April. 

The New York senator and her husband earned $214,000 in 2018 and paid an effective federal tax rate of 13.6 percent. 

Gillibrand has made transparency a central theme of her campaign and her senate career. A campaign aide told NBC News her disclosure is not only about putting pressure on other candidates, but is intended to continue highlighting her contrast with President Trump. 

Trump has refused to disclose any of his tax returns, previously saying his filings were under audit, the first presidential nominee from a major party to decline to disclose returns in decades. 

On the Democratic side, a handful of candidates still haven't disclosed much tax information either. One notable example is Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who did not release his returns while running in 2016. Sanders pledged that he would release 10 years worth of his returns "soon" during a CNN town hall last month, but has not yet done so.

Read more analysis of Gillibrand's returns from the New York Times, and read on for the latest from the trail. 

  • Click here to read Warren's new policy proposals on agriculture aimed at "leveling the playing field" for family farmers competing against agribusiness. 
  • A handful of top Democratic candidates are headed to Las Vegas in late April for a labor forum. Nevada's unions are a key political force in both the primary and general elections. 
  • NBC's Garrett Haake and Kailani Koenig took a look at former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke's recent trip to South Carolina where he sought to introduce himself to black voters who he'll need if he wants to win the Democratic presidential nomination. 
Kyle Stewart

Democratic governors: Trump actions on health care 'reckless' and 'cruel'

WASHINGTON — Democratic governors on Tuesday called the new attempt by President Trump’s administration to dismantle the Affordable Care Act “reckless” and “cruel.”

On a call with reporters, five governors from the Democratic Governors Association defended the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and vowed to fight any changes to the current system. 

The criticism comes in response to a new filing from Justice Department lawyers siding with a federal judge's recent ruling that would render the health care law null and void. The court's argument, supported by the Trump administration, argues that because the Supreme Court ruled that the law's individual mandate was a tax, Congress's recent decision to zero-out that tax dismantles the legal justification for the law too. 

The case now sits in front of the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. 

DGA Chair Gov. Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island called this action “inhumane.” Joining her on the call were Gov. Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico.

Brown pointed to support for the Affordable Care Act during the 2018 midterm elections, saying she won her race on that issue.

Health care was a central topic in the midterms, with 41 percent of voters saying it was the most important issue facing the country, according to 2018 national exit polls.

Sisolak and Lujan Grisham both credited their Republican predecessors for expanding Medicaid, with Sisolak saying he would “do everything to protect that coverage.” Lujan Grisham added that she would focus on codifying as many of the provisions of the Affordable Care Act into state law as possible.

Raimondo said the focus should be on strengthening the Affordable Care Act at the state level, “regardless of what happens at the federal level.”

Mike Memoli

Biden expresses fresh regret over Anita Hill treatment

NEW YORK — As he nears the potential launch of a presidential campaign Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed fresh regret for his handling Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings, saying Anita Hill “was abused” as she tried to share her account of sexual assault before a panel of all-male lawmakers.

Biden used an event he hosted Tuesday — the “Biden Courage Awards” honoring young adults who stood up against assault on college campuses — to account for one of the most controversial moments of his career and a potential liability in the presidential race.

As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, Biden presided over the Thomas confirmation process as it was roiled by the allegation from Hill that Thomas had harassed her when he was her supervisor at a federal agency. Biden said in sharing her account publicly, Hill “showed the courage of a lifetime.”

“She faced a committee that didn’t fully understand what the hell it was all about. To this day, I regret I couldn’t come up with a way to get her the kind of hearing she deserved given the kind of courage she showed reaching out to us,” he said. “It took a lot of courage to damage her own career and her own reputation in the face of a cultural bias that if a woman was harassed or abused she must have done something to deserve it.”

Biden has addressed his handling of the hearing before. He told NBC’s Craig Melvin in September that he believed her account, and voted against Thomas, but couldn’t under the rules stop other senators from attacking her character. “Under the Senate rules I can't gavel you down and say you can't ask that question. Although I tried,” he said. “So, what happened was, she got victimized again during the process.”

Biden said Tuesday that the experience shaped his work on the Violence Against Women Act, but that there is still more work to do, noting how assault allegations impacted yet another recent Supreme Court nomination process, for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“No one’s entitled to hold any public office. They have to make their case. The presumption should be if the woman comes forward she’s likely telling the truth,” he said.

He also called on the country to do more to hold officials accountable.

“Abuses of power have penetrated the highest levels of government,” he said. “If we don’t stand up to violence we give it more power. We give it a promotion."

"Silence is complicity.”

advertisement