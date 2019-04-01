Five takeaways from Beto’s El Paso kickoff

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden's name has dominated the headlines as he continues to weigh a presidential bid, but not in a positive way.
On Friday, Lucy Flores, a former Nevada Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, said that she "felt invaded" when Biden kissed the back of her head during a 2014 rally.
Biden responded in a Sunday morning statement saying that he doesn't believe he ever "acted inappropriately" in his political life, but will "listen respectfully" to the allegations.
So far, a handful of Democratic presidential hopefuls have commented on the news, standing behind Flores but not going as far to say whether the allegation should disqualify Biden from running.
Here's a rundown of how the candidates have handled it:
- Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders told CBS on Sunday "I have no reason not to believe Lucy," adding that while "I'm not sure that one incident alone disqualifies anybody" that the entire country has to do better to make sure women feel "comfortable and safe."
- Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren told reporters in Iowa that "I believe Lucy Flores. And Joe Biden needs to give an answer." When asked whether there should be concerns about his bid, Warren said it's his "decision about whether or not to run, and it will be up to Democratic voters whether or not to support someone."
- Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on ABC that "I have no reason not to believe" Flores and that Biden will have to address any concerns as he decides whether to run.
- Former Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper called the allegation "very disconcerting" on Sunday's "Meet the Press" and said it will be up to the voters to decide how to process the situation.
- Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julián Castro told reporters in Iowa that he believes Flores and that the American people will have to "decide whether they support him or not" if Biden runs.
- New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement that "Lucy Flores felt demeaned, and that is never okay. If Vice President Biden becomes a candidate, this is a topic he'll have to engage on further."
- Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee told the Associated Press that "I believe it's important to listen and take seriously any incident like this."