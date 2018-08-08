Five Tuesday races you may have missed

While the Ohio 12th congressional district special election took up most of the oxygen on Tuesday night, there were other pivotal contests that helped to shape the contours of the midterm elections.

Here are five contests you may have missed.

Kansas-3 Democratic primary

Democrats have been losing power in Kansas in recent years, but the state's 3rd Congressional District was home to a fierce competition for the right to take on GOP Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Sharice Davids— a Native American, openly-gay, mixed martial arts fighter backed by EMILY's List — emerged victorious in a close race that wasn't called until Wednesday morning. Her top competition was Brent Welder, a progressive attorney who benefited from a late push by Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

More than 61,000 Democrats turned out for the primary in the district, almost double the turnout in the 2016 primary. Much of that turnout boost can be attributed to the buzz around both this primary and the governor's race. But Democrats hope that enthusiasm will translate to the fall in a district that President Trump narrowly lost in 2016.

Michigan Democratic gubernatorial primary

The Michigan Democratic establishment got their pick in Gretchen Whitmer, a former state Senate Democratic leader backed by top Democrats and labor unions.

Whitmer bested former Detroit public health official Abdul El-Sayed and self-funding businessman Shri Thanedar along the way—El-Sayed had been hoping to become the first American Muslim to win a gubernatorial primary and had the backing of both Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez as well.

Democrats see the governor's seat as a prime pickup opportunity. While Trump squeaked out a victory there in 2016 and the GOP currently holds all of the state's partisan statewide offices, Whitmer led Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette by 9 points in last month's NBC News/Marist Poll.

Michigan Republican Senate primary

The GOP battle to take on Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow may have been under the radar, but Republicans gave a nod to a young candidate who they believe has a bright future in the state.

Army veteran John James emerged victorious over businessman Sandy Pensler thanks in part to an endorsement from Trump. But along the way, the race got intense, with Pensler running an ad in the final weeks accusing James, who is black, of "promoting affirmative action" with Rev. Jesse Jackson.

James has a long way to go—he trailed Stabenow by 18 points in the NBC/Marist poll. But Republicans are hopeful the young, political outsider can make a run at her, or at least build a resume for a future bid.

Washington-5 nonpartisan primary

Washington's unique primary system acts as a helpful pre-election poll since it pits Republicans and Democrats on the same ballot.

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers came into Tuesday seen as the most vulnerable Washington incumbent and the primary didn't do much to change that.

With votes still left to count, she's narrowly edging out Democrat Lisa Brown, with both candidates sitting under 50 percent of the vote.

McMorris Rodgers has fallen short of 50 percent in past primaries and survived before, and two GOP candidates and a pro-Trump independent are splitting a small but notable portion of the vote.

But the tight margin shows that the incumbent will face the political fight of her life in November.

Missouri right to work

The last race may have been easy to miss because it didn't involve a candidate. But Missouri voters overwhelmingly rejected a key ballot proposition that would have dealt a blow to labor.

Two-thirds of Missouri voters voted against the state's "right-to-work" law. The measure to block mandatory union membership had already been passed by the legislature but opponents successfully pushed for a ballot referendum to decide whether to enact it.

Tuesday night's result was a big win for unions and Democrats who support collective bargaining rights.