Flash-bang grenades in Seattle We came up to Seattle to cover ongoing protests. Officers have begun using flash bangs to disperse the crowds. pic.twitter.com/r1ixczZyko — Ezra Kaplan (@EzraNBC) May 31, 2020







Protests could accelerate spread of coronavirus, experts say Within the last few days, careful social distancing has been overturned by demonstrations against social injustice — as thousands of Americans congregate in cities across the country protesting the death of George Floyd. The large gatherings, infectious disease experts said, could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen. "It makes me cringe on a number of levels," said Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director for infection prevention at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's a setup for further spread of COVID," Passaretti added. "It's heartbreaking." Read the full story here.







Frozen water bottles thrown at Boston police A Boston Police department spokesperson says that largely peaceful protests have turned violent and officers have had frozen water bottles, bricks and rocks thrown at them in the last hour or so. Several BPD vehicles have been damaged, police say. Right now, the area of Downtown Crossing is where police are having the most confrontation with protestors and they are now asking peaceful protesters to go home.







Nashville police arrest suspect in arson of historic courthouse A man accused of setting fire to Nashville's Historic Courthouse during protests Saturday night has been arrested, police announced Sunday. Wesley Somers, 25, was arrested on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct, and was to be booked, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted. The courthouse was set on fire Saturday night and police said they used tear gas to disperse crowds. BREAKING: Specialized Investigations Division detectives & SWAT officers moments ago arrested Wesley Somers, 25, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville's Historic Courthouse Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/tg0AFrU3OP — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020 Police had earlier tweeted images of three people, two of whom were seen damaging the building and one who appeared reaching toward flames seen coming out of a window. Police said that "assistance from the community" helped lead to the identification of Somers. Police said the investigation into the arson attack on the courthouse was continuing. Nashville's government said Sunday that at least 30 Nashville businesses or buildings were damaged Saturday night, and that 28 people were arrested on or after a 10 p.m. curfew in the city.







Tennessee governor orders National Guard to support Murfreesboro amid protests Tennessee's governor said he backs the mayor of Murfreesboro in imposing a curfew amid violent protests there and said he authorized the National Guard to provide support. Gov. Bill Lee earlier Sunday mobilized the National Guard amid protests. The mayor of Murfreesboro declared a state of emergency and a curfew. I support Mayor McFarland's 7 p.m. curfew and have authorized both the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the National Guard to provide support on the ground in restoring order for the safety of our citizens. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 1, 2020 Murfreesboro police said that they deployed tear gas after protesters blocked an intersection, and that an armored vehicle was vandalized and a brick was thrown through the window or a business. Police said a peaceful protest, held in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, was followed by violence.







In New York, some police take a knee with protestors New York resident Aleeia Abraham captured a protest on Sunday afternoon at which some officers knelt with protestors.







Trump was rushed to White House bunker during Friday night D.C. protests Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump to the underground bunker at the White House Friday night, as protests outside the building intensified, NBC News has confirmed. A senior administration official told NBC News Sunday that Trump was in the bunker for a "very short period" out of an abundance of caution. Trump was back in his residence within an hour, the official said. The underground location was the same bunker that was used for former Vice President Dick Cheney during September 11, 2001, attacks. The news was first reported by The New York Times.






