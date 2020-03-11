Flight diverted after passengers caused disruption in response to sneezes Growing public concern about the coronavirus is beginning to manifest in problematic ways. A United Airlines flight was diverted Sunday after several passengers became disruptive because they were seated next to someone they thought was sick. The flight, scheduled to go from Colorado ski country to Newark, New Jersey, landed in Denver. Denver police said three people were upset about sick person on their flight. The diversion adds to other examples of people acting out due to fear of coronavirus, including numerous instances of racism directed at Asian people. Share this -







Coronavirus casts shadow over tsunami, Fukushima disaster anniversary ceremonies Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, observes a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. (1:46 a.m. ET) — the moment nine years ago that a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck off Japan's coast, triggering a devastating tsunami and nuclear disaster. During the ceremony in the prime minister's offices in Tokyo, officials sat in chairs placed a few feet apart in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Yoshitaka Sugawara / AP Japanese monks pray for victims of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster during a memorial service on the coast in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture. AFP - Getty Images Share this -







New York biotech company works on antibody treatment for coronavirus As the new coronavirus continues to envelop much of the globe, a lab outside New York City is racing to find a antibody treatment that could temporarily protect from the illness — or even treat it. The biotech company Regeneron is in early development of a treatment that could guard against catching the coronavirus for several months using antibodies from mice that have been genetically modified with immune systems to mimic those of humans. NBC News’ Lester Holt goes inside lab creating potential coronavirus treatment March 10, 2020 03:07 The process involves exposing the mice to a "pseudo coronavirus" — the virus without its ability to replicate — which was created by Regeneron scientists who hope the mice will then develop the right transferable antibodies to fight the virus in humans. "We are optimistic, because we've done this approach to treat many human diseases," CEO Leonard Schleifer said. Read the full story here. Share this -







Here are details of House Democrats' bill to provide coronovirus relief House Democrats hope to unveil an economic funding package to help people affected by the coronavirus in the coming days with the intention of passing it as early as this week, according to three congressional sources. The package of legislative ideas is geared toward helping people who will be most affected economically and does not include the president’s top priority: a payroll tax cut. The measure's provisions, which could shift before the details of the bill are released, includes paid sick days for those who have had to be quarantined and paid sick leave for people out of work because they contracted the coronavirus — two proposals that Democrats have publicly prioritized. In addition, the measure also includes an extension of unemployment insurance, expanded food stamps and food for children who receive free and reduced lunch at school but are out of school because of school closures. Share this -







Bank of England announces emergency interest rate cut over coronavirus The Bank of England slashed its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 0.25 percent on Wednesday, in an emergency response to the “economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak. "The Bank of England's role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large and sharp but should be temporary," Bank of England governor Mark Carney said at a press conference on Wednesday. The cut takes the main rate to the record low that it stood at in the aftermath of Britain's vote in June 2016 to leave the European Union. The cut follows similar reductions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada. The European Central Bank is also expected to announce a package of stimulus measures on Thursday. Share this -







German chancellor: Up to 70 percent of people will get the coronavirus German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Markus Schreiber / AP German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that up to 70 percent of the population is likely to be infected with the coronavirus. In a briefing with reporters in Berlin, Merkel said since there is currently no cure, the focus has to be on slowing the virus' spread. "When the virus is here and the population has no immunity, no immunizations exist and no therapy possibilities, then a high percentage - experts say, 60 to 70 percent - of the population will be infected," she said. "The course of action has to be focused on not overburdening the health system, but the possibilities of the health system that have to be used to slow the spread of the virus." Germany has recorded 1,296 coronavirus cases so far. It confirmed its first two deaths Monday. Share this -







It's official: Don't shake hands, World Health Organization says You can greet people with a wave, a nod or a bow — just don't make it a handshake. That's the advice the World Health Organization (WHO) issued Wednesday as it reiterated that respiratory viruses like the new coronavirus can be passed by shaking hands and touching one's eyes, nose and mouth. While alternative greetings have been gaining popularity as the coronavirus spreads around the world, it's the first time WHO has advised to avoid handshakes. Q: How should I greet another person to avoid catching the new #coronavirus?



👉🏽https://t.co/94zZioMvuA… #KnowtheFacts #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qFPkqGqGKQ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020 Share this -







U.K. lawmaker and health minister tests positive for coronavirus British lawmaker, junior health minister and former nurse Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced on Tuesday. “It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now,” tweeted Dorries, a Conservative lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government. “More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today,” she added. Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84yo mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone. — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2020 Dorries, who is now self-isolating, said in a statement that Public Health England has started “detailed contact tracing.” There are currently 373 people in the U.K. diagnosed with coronavirus and six people have died. The Times newspaper reported that Dorries met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. NBC News was not able to confirm this reporting. Share this -





