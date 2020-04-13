Florida chief on leave for allegedly blaming gay cop's coronavirus death on sexuality

Majority say Trump’s push to begin NFL season on time was inappropriate, new poll finds Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky leads teammates out of the tunnel for a game against the New England Patriots in Philadelphia on Nov. 3, 2019. Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters file A Seton Hall Sports poll released Monday showed that a majority of Americans believe medical experts — rather than President Trump — should decide when the National Football League season begins amid the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after the president spoke to league commissioners last Saturday, encouraging them to start the NFL season on time — a move that most of the public disapproved of according to this same survey. Just 36 percent said the president’s comments were appropriate. Read the full story here. Share this -







Treasury: 80 million Americans will get coronavirus payments this week About 80 million Americans will get their coronavirus payments this week, and a "large majority" of eligible Americans will get them within the next two weeks, the Treasury Department said. The first payments, which started going out Friday, are going to people who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns and got their refunds by direct deposit. The IRS is also set to have a new web portal up and running later this week, called "Get My Payment," where you can check the status of your payment. There will be a feature there where you can enter your bank account information— if the IRS doesn't have it from your 2018 or 2019 refund— so that you can get the payment direct deposited.







House members not expected to return to D.C. until May 4 Members of the House of Representatives are not expected to return to Washington until May 4, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement Monday. Hoyer said members will only meet before that date if the House is required to take action on critical legislation, such as a response to the coronavirus pandemic or other key bills. He said members will be given advance notice if they are expected to return to Capitol Hill. House members were initially expected to return on April 20. Congress has already passed three coronavirus relief bills with overwhelming support. There has been a push in recent weeks for a fourth aid package, but progress has slowed amid a disagreement between Democrats and Republicans over what should be included.







Dow closes down 325 points as investors brace for brutal earnings week The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a loss of around 325 points, as traders digested a historic oil production agreement and prepared themselves for a brutal week of quarterly earnings. For his part, President Donald Trump now appears more determined than ever to open up the economy with a "big bang" early next month, according to multiple people familiar with the decision-making process. "I think we are all expecting or planning for May 1," one senior administration official told NBC News. National social distancing guidelines are currently set to expire April 30. Read the full story here.







West Coast states to work together on plans to ease lockdowns .@GavinNewsom, @OregonGovBrown and I agree on these principles to reopen our economy:



✅ Our residents' health comes first

✅ Health outcomes and science – not politics - will guide these decisions

✅ Our states will only be effective by working together, as one — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 13, 2020







France extends lockdown until May 11 A couple walk past Notre Dame in Paris on Monday. Chesnot / Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday the country will extend its coronavirus lockdown measures until May 11. In a televised national address, Macron said he hopes to gradually reopen schools, factories and businesses after that date. Restaurants, bars, cafés, movie theaters and other public venues will remain closed. He added that people will be able to return to work after May 11 under guidelines that are still to be outlined. The country has been under lockdown since March 17 to stop the spread of the virus. As of Monday, France has registered 574 new deaths, bringing the total to 14,967. So far, more than 98,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.







West Virginia to give $500 for neediest families West Virginia residents enrolled in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, a federal assistance program, will be issued one-time payments of $500, state health officials said Monday. The emergency cash is meant to help low-income families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, said Linda Watts, the commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Resource's Bureau for Children and Families. The state said recipients must have been active in the assistance program in March 2020 and still eligible in April. Payments will be processed starting on Tuesday.







Spain has 'reached the peak' of the pandemic, health minister says Spain has reached the apex of the coronavirus outbreak, the country's minister of health said Monday, adding that it is still "in the lockdown phase," even as some commerce there slowly resumes. "We haven't started any de-escalation phase yet," said the minister, Salvador Illa. "Economic activity was restarted today in a very limited number of sectors. But the main goal continues to be the fight against the virus in Spain by means of mobility restrictions." The hard-hit nation has had nearly 170,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and more than 17,400 deaths due to it. Spain is allowing some non-essential workers to return to work this week, but only if they cannot perform their job duties from home. "We have made it through the first stage. We've reached the peak," Illa said of the pandemic. "Now is the moment to face the second phase: bending the curve, which is our goal this week."






