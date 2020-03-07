Florida announces two coronavirus deaths

Florida health officials said late Friday two people have died from coronavirus in the Sunshine State.

One of the deaths, in Lee County on the Gulf Coast, was one of three new "presumptive positive" cases, the Florida Department of Health said. The Centers for Disease Control has yet to confirm the virus testing done by state labs in these cases.

Another death was a "previously announced case" in Santa Rosa County, near Pensacola, that declined, officials said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the Santa Rosa County man was believed to be older than 70 with underlying health conditions. He had traveled internationally, he said.

"He’s not in shape to fully answer all the questions," the governor said, "so there’s an investigation ongoing."

The deaths bring the nationwide number of fatalities blamed on coronavirus to 17.