Florida doctor temporarily loses custody of child due to pandemic A Florida emergency room physician temporarily lost custody of her daughter over concerns she poses a health risk to the 4-year-old child. Dr. Theresa Greene tested negative for coronavirus, but her ex-husband worried her job could endanger their daughter. The little girl splits her time equally between both parents, NBC Miami reported. Greene is entitled to "equivalent make up timesharing" for every day of custody lost as a result of the temporary custody suspension, according to court documents. She is also entitled to daily phone calls or video chats with her daughter. In his court order, Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro said his ruling was intended to "protect the best interests" of the child and is solely based on concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Greene told NBC Miami the ruling was devastating and also shocking because the judge did not consult with medical experts. "I feel like the family court system now is stressing me almost more than the virus," Greene said. Share this -







Disney furloughs 43,000 more workers Walt Disney Co. plans to furlough 43,000 workers at its Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, as coronavirus forces theme parks around the country to close indefinitely. Employees will keep their current benefits for up to one year and will be eligible to apply for unemployment immediately, according to an agreement reached with the Service Trades Council, the coalition of unions representing the Disney World workers. About 200 essential employees will continue to work during the closure, and they will be offered positions based on seniority. All employees will be able to return to their jobs once businesses can reopen. Earlier this month, Disney announced plans to furlough non-union workers starting April 19. Share this -







New York City death toll increases by at least 313 At least 300 more New Yorkers have died from complications brought on COVID-19, the city's health department reported Saturday. The death toll reached at least 5,742 by 5 p.m., up from 5,429 a day earlier, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The 313-fatality increase capped a heartbreaking week in New York City, where the death toll spiked by more than 500 on four separate nightly reports. Share this -







Planned Parentood asks SCOTUS to lift Texas abortion ban Planned Parenthood on Saturday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the Texas legal battle over whether abortions should be accessible during the coronavirus pandemic. A legal fight over abortion services has been waged since March 22 when Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, issued an executive order banning all medical procedures that are not immediately necessary. The goal, he said, was to conserve personal protective equipment and hospital resources. Attorney General Ken Paxton said the order applied to all abortion procedures, even those that involve taking only pills. A federal judge in Texas has twice ruled that the order restricts the constitutional right to abortion access, and the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has twice ruled that he got it wrong. In going to the Supreme Court, Planned Parenthood said Abbott's order means virtually all women in the state with unplanned pregnancies have no access to abortion, even in pill form. "Some will engage in risky, out-of-state travel," the group said, "this increasing contagion risks in the midst of a pandemic." The court will likely ask Texas for a response before acting on the request. Share this -







COVID-19 cases spike aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt At least 550 crew members aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after its captain, Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship. The Navy said 92 percent of crew members have been tested for COVID-19. More than 3,600 tested negative. The ship had 416 cases two days ago. A crew member who had contracted coronavirus was found unresponsive Thursday in the room where they were quarantined. That person is now hospitalized in an intensive care unit. Share this -







U.S. deaths pass 20,000 mark, with over a half million cases The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States passed the 20,000 mark on Saturday, with over a half million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. As of late afternoon ET, the disease had killed 20,029 people in the country, according to NBC News' tally. More than half of the deaths were concentrated in three states: New York, with 8,627; New Jersey had 2,183; and Michigan, with 1,392.. Earlier on Saturday, the death toll in the U.S. became the highest in the world, surpassing that of Italy. Share this -







Hospital workers find tires slashed after overnight shifts In this image from video provided by News12 Hudson Valley, one of 22 vehicles with a flat tire is seen in the parking lot outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt, N.Y., on, April 11, 2020. News12 Hudson Valley / via AP While many people around the country are applauding health care workers during the pandemic, some employees of a hospital in Westchester County, New York didn't feel the love Friday morning. Staff at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt completed an overnight shift Friday morning to find their car tires had been slashed, authorities said. A 29-year-old man has since been arrested for cutting the tires of 22 vehicles in the hospital's parking lot. Read the full story here. Share this -







Every U.S. state is now under disaster declaration The entire country is now under a major disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic. Wyoming on Saturday became the final state to receive such a declaration, which comes 22 days after the first one was approved, for New York, on March 20. In addition to the 50 states, disaster declarations are also in place for Washington, D.C., as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Only one U.S. territory isn't under a major disaster declaration — American Samoa. Share this -





