Florida governor's race heating up in a hurry

WASHINGTON — Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is out with a new TV ad telling West Virginians what he's fighting for in this election.

Seated on the back of a pickup truck and brandishing a rifle, the West Virginia native promises to "always" protect the Second Amendment, while also assuring he will "secure our borders," keep promises to veterans and coal miners, and fight for "decent affordable healthcare." The ad — shared first with NBC News — will run statewide, per the campaign.

It's not the first time Manchin has put his defense of the Second Amendment on display on the airwaves, but things have changed since a 2010 ad featured him taking "dead aim" at a copy of the cap and trade bill.

Then, Manchin was touting his endorsement from the National Rifle Association. Now, the same powerful lobbying group has come out with a six-figure ad buy against Manchin and in favor of his opponent, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Manchin drew the NRA's ire after he teamed up with Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey to champion legislation that would have expanded gun background checks in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut that claimed the lives of 26 people, including 20 schoolchildren in December 2012. But the so-called "Manchin-Toomey" bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to move forward in 2013, and again in 2015.

After the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, both Manchin and Toomey were part of discussions with the White House and President Donald Trump to discuss how to stop mass shootings. Their bill, however, was not revived.

Even without the pro-gun lobby on his side, polls show Manchin leading his GOP opponent despite running for re-election in a state that was decidedly pro-Trump in 2016 — and remains that way in 2018.

In the ad, Manchin says he will "work with both parties, and any president who wants to get things done for the people of West Virginia." While Trump has attacked Manchin, the men have also found points of consensus during Trump's time in the White House. And Manchin has even gone so far as to leave the door open to backing Trump in his 2020 bid for re-election.

“I’m open to supporting the person who I think is best for my country and my state,” Manchin told Politico in June. “If his policies are best, I’ll be right there.”

Manchin has delivered Trump his crucial vote for his first Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, and could do so again in coming weeks as Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation battle comes to a close. Asked Wednesday by reporters if he'd heard anything so far from Kavanaugh that would lead him to vote no, Manchin said "no, I haven't seen anything from that standpoint" adding that the could-be Supreme Court Justice "handled himself very professionally."

A recent MetroNews/Dominion Post poll found Manchin up over Morrisey 46 percent to 38 percent among likely voters. That poll upholds a trend throughout the summer of the Democrat leading the Republican, despite a visit from the president and promises of more to come.