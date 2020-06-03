Flyer recruiting 'professional anarchist' is fake, George Soros foundation says A photo circulating online claiming to show a job opportunity for a “professional anarchist” and funded through George Soros’ charity isn't real, the group said, calling it “false content.” This image is fake. Neither George Soros nor the Open Society Foundations pay protesters. Claims that we do serve to delegitimize those who peacefully protest and distract from the police brutality crisis across the U.S. https://t.co/KJkpkcBoV5 — Open Society Foundations (@OpenSociety) June 1, 2020 “Those protesting the death of Mr. Floyd and police brutality across the nation do so out of a deep and abiding concern for country; they don't do so for pay from these foundations or any other, as some cynics claim,” an Open Society Foundations spokesperson told NBC News. “Such assertions are false, offensive, and do a disservice to the very bedrock of our democracy, as enshrined in the First Amendment," the spokesperson added. The flyer also included incorrect contact information for the Thurston County Democrats of Washington, who also discredited the flyer in a Facebook post. “If social media users come across this or other false content like this online, we recommend they report the content as suspicious to the social media platform,” an Open Society Foundations spokesperson said. Share this -







Seattle lifts curfew after peaceful demonstrations For those peacefully demonstrating tonight, please know you can continue to demonstrate. We want you to continue making your voice heard. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 4, 2020







California woman charged after video of protesters being sprayed from car A Los Angeles-area woman has been arrested on a count of unlawful use of tear gas after video appeared to show her pepper-spraying "Black Lives Matter" protesters from her vehicle Sunday, officials said Wednesday. Amy Atkisson allegedly pepper-sprayed a protester in Thousand Oaks, a city in Ventura County west of Los Angeles. Arrest Made in Protest Pepper Spray Incident https://t.co/uh5RJElXH1 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) June 3, 2020 Video posted on Twitter captured the license plate of the vehicle and led to the arrest, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Sheriff's Capt. Denise Sliva said that pepper spray generally doesn't result in lasting physical injuries and she was not aware of any injuries from the incident. Video posted in media outlets appeared to show a protester yelling "black lives matter" near a vehicle but not making any physical contact with the vehicle before the window is rolled down and the substance is sprayed at the group in bursts. A person recording one of the videos then goes to the rear and captures the license plate. Atkisson was released under the California Judicial Council's zero bail schedule, and her court date is scheduled for July 31, the sheriff's office said. Online jail records show her age as 46. Online court records did not appear to have her case available Wednesday night, and it was not clear if she has an attorney. A message left at a phone number that might be connected to her was not immediately returned. Possession of tear gas style devices are legal for self-defense purposes in California, but it is illegal to use them for anything other than self-defense, according to the criminal statute.







NYPD appears to push back protesters at Brooklyn Borough Hall New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called the New York Police Department's use of force on nonviolent protesters "disgusting" Wednesday night. Williams shared live video of the scene outside Brooklyn Borough Hall on Twitter, which showed law enforcement appearing to push back protesters. https://t.co/MZ2NLITzHc — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) June 4, 2020 "There's no looting going on," said a voice that appears to be Williams'. "There's no looting. There's no fires. Why are we pushing them? Why are we pushing them? Why are we pushing the protesters?" Additional footage posted to social media appeared to show NYPD officers forcefully pushing protesters back, with some yelling, "Go home." "I can't believe what I just witnessed & experienced. The force used on nonviolent protestors was disgusting," Williams wrote in a separate tweet. "No looting/no fires. Chants of 'peaceful protest.' @NYPDnews was simply enforcing an ill advised curfew. What happened was completely avoidable. I'm so ashamed of @NYCMayor." The moment NYPD struck against peaceful protesters in downtown Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/YOERVnNsnh — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) June 4, 2020 Protesters and police could also be seen clashing at nearby Cadman Plaza Park in Brooklyn.







Mounted NYPD officers patrol high-risk areas to deter looters The New York Police Department dispatched its Mounted Unit to patrol high-risk areas around the city in an effort to deter looting Wednesday evening. Officers on horseback "will be assisting in identifying any businesses that may be vulnerable to looters," NYPD Chief of Special Operation Harry Wedin wrote on Twitter. The #Mounted Unit will be out patrolling high risk areas, assisting in identifying any businesses that may be vulnerable to looters.

All hoofs on deck as the #NYPD continues to protect the peaceful demonstrators and residents of #NYC @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDnews @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/fzxtHAzOCE — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) June 4, 2020 New York City's mayor, Bill de Blasio, blamed most of the looting and illegal acts in recent days on "a small anarchist element ... a small criminal element." The mayor announced Tuesday that New York City's curfew will continue through Sunday.







Louisiana governor thanks residents for keeping demonstrations peaceful BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday thanked the people of his state for holding peaceful demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, avoiding the violence and property damage seen in other parts of the country. "Almost without exception, every single person who's shown up to protest and demonstrated has done so in a way that is an appropriate expression of their concerns about this," Edwards said. The Democratic governor said he doesn't expect to use the Louisiana National Guard to assist local and state police in their response to the future Floyd protests.







Experts say new charge in George Floyd case fits As the murder case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was upgraded from third-degree murder to "unintentional" second-degree murder Wednesdaym experts said the revised allegations appear to be appropriate in the death of George Floyd. The upgraded charge comes with a maximum sentence of 40 years compared to 25 for third-degree murder. University of Minnesota Law School Professor Susanna Blumenthal said the new count means prosecutors would have to prove that a felony assault led to death. "Second-degree felony murder does not require proof of intent to kill," she said by email. "What the prosecutor would need to establish is that the officer caused death while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense, which has been charged in this case as assault in the third degree." Read the whole story here.







George Floyd's death resonates in Chicago CHICAGO — For many activists and community organizers, George Floyd's death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer was a brutal reminder of Chicago's racial divide and history of police brutality against African Americans. Many of those interactions also ended in death. "Chicago has dealt with this over and over again," said Carlil Pittman, founder of the youth-led anti-violence organization Good Kids Mad City. "This was literally the last straw not just in our city but for the whole black community in America. It's a repeated trauma to continuously watch police officers kill our black and brown brothers and sisters with no remedy for it taking place." Read the whole story here.






