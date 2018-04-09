Fmr. Rep. Tim Murphy gave parting gift of $100K to NRCC

Former Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., who resigned last year amid allegations that he had urged a mistress to have an abortion, transferred $100,000 from his campaign to the National Republican Congressional Committee — the campaign arm of the House GOP — in February, according to a report he filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission.

But the Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee appears to have turned down a $15,000 donation from Murphy in December, as the report notes his check was “not cashed.”

Party committees often accept large contributions from former lawmakers with money left in the bank — Murphy still has about $1.1 million in his war chest — but scandal can be a deterrent.

A spokesman for the NRCC declined NBC’s request for comment on the contribution, and Tracy Kolich Hall, executive director of the state GOP Senate committee, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Murphy also reported giving money to several candidates: $2,000 to Marty Nothstein, who is running for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 7th District; $5,000 to Tim O’Neal, who is running in a special election for a state House seat; and $2,000 to Rennick Remley, who lost a city council race in Pittsburgh.