See NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard in action

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard started pounding the pavement at 4 a.m. this morning, and is reporting outside the Moore election night party tonight, too. After weeks on the ground reporting on the Alabama Senate race, his Twitter feed is a must-follow as the election returns come in.
Voters already in line at poll closing can still cast ballots
Alabama polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. ET, but votes are still being cast: Those in line at the timepolls closed are still legally allowed to cast their ballot.
Doug Jones allies — including actress Alyssa Milano who is on the ground in Alabama today — are urging voters to stay in line.
Bannon to speak at Moore's election night rally
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist and a key booster of Roy Moore's insurgent candidacy, will speak at the Republican's election night rally, a Moore campaign official told NBC News.
Bannon endorsed Moore during his GOP primary run against Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to fill the vacancy left when Jeff Sessions became attorney general. It pitted Bannon against Trump, who campaigned for Strange ahead of the September primary.
Bannon continued to back Moore after media reports of Moore's sexual misconduct, framing the allegations as a conspiracy to defeat the conservative. At an election-eve rally Monday, Bannon said there is a "special place in hell" for Republicans who don't support Moore.
Exit poll: Alabama voters want GOP-controlled Senate, but view Moore unfavorably
Alabama voters have a slight preference for a Republican-controlled Senate, but they view the party's candidate in Tuesday's special election unfavorably, according to NBC News exit poll results.
Forty-nine percent say they would like to see the GOP control the Senate. Slightly less — 44 percent — say they would like to see the Senate under Democratic control.
However, Moore is viewed unfavorably by most Alabama voters, with 55 percent saying they have an unfavorable view of him compared to just 48 percent who say they have an unfavorable view of Jones.
Polls close in Alabama with race too early to call
Polls are now closed in Alabama where the contentious Senate race between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is too early to call, according to the NBC News Decision Desk.
Both campaigns expressed optimism throughout the day as the unexpectedly competitive race reached its conclusion.
Moore is holding his election night party in Montgomery, and Jones is in Birmingham.
Moore’s campaign bars Washington Post reporters from event
Roy Moore campaign refused to admit reporters from The Washington Post to an election night event, the paper said Tuesday night.
“We were denied credentials and when our reporters asked to enter they were told no,” a spokesman told NBC News.
The Washington Post first reported the allegations that Roy Moore pursued teenage girls when he was in his 30s, and initiated a sexual encounter with a girl who was 14 at the time. The Republican candidate has said the allegations, which grew after the initial Washington Post story to include a total of nine women, are all false.
Moore has threatened to sue the paper for its reporting.
Why do voters at some Montgomery County polling places see two ballots?
Voters at some polling places in Montgomery County have noticed that there are two ballots for two different elections — prompting questions. Usually just one ballot exists, even in places where multiple elections are occurring.
Montgomery County, however, is different, Probate Judge Steven Reed, the top elections official for Montgomery County, told NBC News.
While the highly-anticipated special U.S. Senate election Moore and Jones is a statewide race, there is also a special Alabama State Senate Democratic primary election for the state’s 26th Senate District occurring Tuesday night.
"Alabama state law prohibits us from having a primary and a general election tabulated at the same time by the same machine on the same ballot," Reed said.
The 26th State Senate District is composed entirely of 33 of the 49 precincts in Montgomery County. As a result, polling places for those 33 precincts are offering two ballots for two elections, Reed said, while polling places for the other 16 precincts are offering just one ballot for one election: The special U.S. Senate race.
Early exit poll: The Trump factor
Alabama voters so far today are split on how they feel about the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president. According to early NBC News Exit Polls, 48 percent approve, and the exact same share of voters —48 percent —disapprove.
And despite Trump's endorsement of the embattled Republican candidate, nearly half of voters said Trump was not a factor in their vote today.About three in ten (29 percent) voters said that one of the reasons for their vote was to express support for Trump, and 20 percent indicated that they were expressing opposition to Trump with their vote.
GOP senators will meet tomorrow if Moore wins
If Roy Moore wins Tuesday, Senate Republicans will meet as a conference Wednesday morning to discuss next steps, multiple Republican Senate sources told NBC News.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other GOP lawmakers have previously said that Moore would face an almost immediate ethics probe. Republican senators will also have to decide whether to include him in policy discussions as well as whether to seat him on any committees.
The meeting, currently slated for 10 a.m., will likely focus on messaging: How the party handles the election of a senator facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago.